Impeachment trial of President Trump
GOP senators urge Trump to avoid mentioning impeachment at his State of the Union address
Senate Republicans are urging President Trump to avoid mentioning impeachment and Ukraine during the State of the Union address tomorrow evening.
It's a sign that they are worried that his comments could put them in an awkward position, especially since a number have settled on the idea that he acted inappropriately but it wasn't impeachable — and Trump insists he acted perfectly.
“If I were him I’d avoid that subject. There’s plenty to talk about and it’s time to move on. But the other option is to address it head-on and he often is a head-on kind of guy," said Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri.
Sens. Marco Rubio, Bill Cassidy, Joni Ernst and Kevin Cramer all cautioned the President against focusing on impeachment during his remarks tomorrow.
Trump attorney encourages senators to consider freedom, justice and fundamental fairness
The President's impeachment attorney Kenneth Starr invoked American history and pop culture as he made his closing remarks, which centered on the concept of freedom.
During his second round of remarks on the Senate floor during the impeachment trial, Starr recalled Irving Berlin’s World War I-era composition of God Bless America, noting that Berlin came to the United States as an immigrant at the age of five.
“He came to this country for freedom. As composers are wont to do, Berlin worked very carefully with the lyrics. The song needed to be pure. It needed to be above politics, above partisanship. He intended it to be a song for all America, but he intended for it to be more than just a song. It was to be a prayer for the country,” he said, tying the song to Senate Chaplain Barry Black’s reminder of “what our country is all about" during his daily prayer.
“The nation is about freedom,” Starr said, going on to invoke Dr. Martin Luther King’s iconic “I have a dream” speech and the Lincoln Memorial.
King spoke about freedom, Starr said, but also “freedom and justice.”
Starr said King often spoke about a 19th century Unitarian abolitionist, Theodore Parker, who said the “moral arc of the universe points toward justice.”
Starr encouraged the Senate to consider freedom, justice and fundamental fairness.
He then referenced the New England Patriots’ infamous Deflategate: “It’s why we don’t allow deflated footballs.”
And the Houston Astros’ 2017 season: “Or stealing signs from the field.”
“Rules are rules,” Starr said, encouraging senators to consider whether the rules were “faithfully followed” as they make their deliberations.
“If not, if that is your judgment, then with all due respect the prosecutors should not be rewarded. Just as federal prosecutors are not rewarded. You didn't follow the rules. You should have,” he said, questioning whether the court has “proven trustworthy” and whether there has been “full and fair disclosure.”
Here's what one undecided senator was doing during lunch
During the lunch break, Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski whispered back and forth at Manchin's desk.
Sen. Manchin still hasn’t revealed which way he intends to vote on Wednesday.
Murkowski, a closely watched Republican, said earlier today she has made up her mind on how she'll vote but didn't disclose whether she plans to vote to acquit or convict.
White House counsel argues "the only conclusion" is to acquit Trump
The President's defense team is now giving their closing arguments.
White House counsel Pat Cipollone began by saying the defense will complete their presentation "in a very efficient period of time."
Cipollone continued: "You understand the arguments that we've been making, and at the end of the day, the key conclusion, we believe the only conclusion based on the evidence and based on the articles of impeachment themselves and the Constitution, is that you must vote to acquit the President."
He repeated a Trump team talking point that the impeachment "is an effort to overturn the results of one election and to try to interfere" in the next presidential election.
The Senate trial has resumed
The senators are back from lunch. It is now the defense team's turn to make their closing arguments.
Here's what it's like inside the Senate chamber today
Before the two sides presented their closing arguments, there was conviviality in the chamber. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and White House counsel Pat Cipollone shook hands and smiled. Cipollone made a joke and laughed.
Republican and Democrats chatted. President Trump's attorney Ken Starr went over to the House managers’ table and talked with Rep. Adam Schiff.
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine crossed the aisle to talk to McConnell, Cipollone and Trump attorney Jay Sekulow. Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris and Republican Sen. Jim Risch also chatted. So did Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.
But there were also signs that the senators would rather be elsewhere. There were some stragglers. As Rep. Jason Crow began the House managers' presentation, Sens. Jerry Moran, John Barrasso, Tim Scott, Bill Cassidy, Mike Braun and Dianne Feinstein entered the chamber.
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham took out a newspaper. Manchin put in eyedrops. Sen. John Hoeven stood along the back wall, swaying. Sen. Amy Klobuchar cracked a joke to Sen. Chris Coons before leaving the chamber.
And as his wife Jane looked on from the visitor’s gallery above, Sen. Bernie Sanders fought the urge to sleep.
Meanwhile, here are today’s top stories other than impeachment
As President Trump’s impeachment trial reaches its closing stage in Washington today, The Brief’s Bianca Nobilo has been keeping track of the day’s headlines outside Capitol Hill.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Coronavirus: More than 17,000 cases of the infection have been confirmed worldwide as the virus continues to spread. Chinese stocks also suffered their worst day in years. The Shanghai Composite plummeted 7.7% and the Shenzhen Component Index fell nearly 8.5%, wiping away billions in market value.
- Iowa caucuses: Democratic primary voters will kick-start the 2020 race by caucusing tonight. Voters in Iowa will choose who they want to face Trump in the November presidential election.
- London terror: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the early release of convicted terrorists must come to an end, following a terror-related knife attack in south London on Sunday.
- Turkey-Syria tensions: At least six people have been killed near Idlib after coming under “heavy artillery fire” by the Syrian regime, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.
House impeachment managers are expected to speak again
The Democratic House managers have finished the factual portion of their final arguments, according to a Democratic aide working on the impeachment inquiry.
The aide added that the managers will do final closing speeches following the White House presentation.
Some GOP senators don't agree that Trump's actions were inappropriate
Several Republicans either would not say they agreed with the notion that President Trump did something wrong — or they flatly said he did nothing wrong.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, would only say: "We want to make certain that we finish up this impeachment, that we move away from this, and that we get back to things that people want to focus on. And we always want to be certain that people act appropriately within their offices."
Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, said his only concerns are with the "merits of the case" that Democrats bought forward. And GOP Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma said, "I don't" agree with Sen. Lamar Alexander.
About Alexander's comments: The Tennessee Republican said he believes President Trump acted improperly and crossed a line in the Ukraine scandal but said the President's actions are "a long way from treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors."