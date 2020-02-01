Impeachment trial of President Trump
Sen. McConnell releases resolution that lays out the impeachment trial end game
Sen. Mitch McConnell has released the resolution that lays out the final steps of the impeachment trial.
The resolution spells out the following timeline: closing statements on Monday and a 4 p.m. ET vote on the articles on impeachment on Wednesday.
Read the resolution below:
White House officials are not thrilled, but resigned acquittal will happen after Trump's State of the Union speech
White House officials have resigned themselves to the idea that President Trump will not give his State of the Union address on Tuesday as an acquitted president.
Trump aides had once viewed the annual State of the Union address as an opportunity to walk into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's turf following the vindication of a Senate acquittal. And tonight — as Republicans and Democrats went back and forth over the next steps — the White House made clear they still wanted the final vote to come before Tuesday.
But as the discussions wore on, the White House legal team became reconciled to the idea that Trump's acquittal vote won't happen until Wednesday. Their message for Republicans was to get it done as soon as they can.
What this means for the speech: A senior Trump administration official acknowledged that Trump’s State of the Union speech could come in the midst of his impeachment trial but insisted the speech will be "forward-looking" and "optimistic" comparing the situation to last year when the government had just emerged from a long government shutdown.
And as the impeachment trial likely progresses into next week, the official said the speech isn’t being written "in a vacuum” and “it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for the speech to evolve before it's delivered.”
President Trump subdued last night at Mar-a-Lago following witnesses vote
A source who talked with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago Friday night said the President was subdued and distracted, which surprised this source.
Before his arrival, several members, according to this source, had been anticipating a celebratory President given the news that the Senate had blocked an attempt to subpoena witnesses and documents, paving the way for Trump’s acquittal.
Instead, the President was unusually quiet— and didn’t spend a lot of time mingling or chatting with guests. The source, who briefly interacted with the President as he engaged with a few groups, said he never mentioned impeachment or the day’s events.
Late today: Tonight’s events might lift President Trump’s spirits as the “Trumpettes, ” a group of supporters, host their third annual “rally” at his Florida resort.
The event which they’ve called: “Red, White and Blue Celebrating Trump Kick-Off to 2020 Victory” will feature a billboard size sign with a cartoon Trump in a “number 45” football jersey.