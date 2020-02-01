Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House officials have resigned themselves to the idea that President Trump will not give his State of the Union address on Tuesday as an acquitted president.

Trump aides had once viewed the annual State of the Union address as an opportunity to walk into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's turf following the vindication of a Senate acquittal. And tonight — as Republicans and Democrats went back and forth over the next steps — the White House made clear they still wanted the final vote to come before Tuesday.

But as the discussions wore on, the White House legal team became reconciled to the idea that Trump's acquittal vote won't happen until Wednesday. Their message for Republicans was to get it done as soon as they can.

What this means for the speech: A senior Trump administration official acknowledged that Trump’s State of the Union speech could come in the midst of his impeachment trial but insisted the speech will be "forward-looking" and "optimistic" comparing the situation to last year when the government had just emerged from a long government shutdown.

And as the impeachment trial likely progresses into next week, the official said the speech isn’t being written "in a vacuum” and “it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for the speech to evolve before it's delivered.”