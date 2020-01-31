As the Senate continues with the impeachment trial today, President Trump is expected to sign an executive order to combat human trafficking and then head to Florida.

The order will create a new position within the domestic policy council that will be “solely devoted to human trafficking," Director of Domestic Policy Council Joe Grogan told reporters today.

The White House is hosting a two-hour summit on human trafficking to mark the 20th anniversary of the trafficking victims protection act. Trump will deliver remarks at the summit around 12:15 p.m. ET.

Afterward, the President and first lady Melania Trump will head to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to the White House schedule.

We'll see the Trumps leaving the White House around 4 p.m. ET on their way to Florida. Trump often stops to talk to reporters when he's leaving the White House — although we're not sure if he'll do so today.