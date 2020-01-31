Impeachment trial of President Trump
What's on the President's schedule today
As the Senate continues with the impeachment trial today, President Trump is expected to sign an executive order to combat human trafficking and then head to Florida.
The order will create a new position within the domestic policy council that will be “solely devoted to human trafficking," Director of Domestic Policy Council Joe Grogan told reporters today.
The White House is hosting a two-hour summit on human trafficking to mark the 20th anniversary of the trafficking victims protection act. Trump will deliver remarks at the summit around 12:15 p.m. ET.
Afterward, the President and first lady Melania Trump will head to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to the White House schedule.
We'll see the Trumps leaving the White House around 4 p.m. ET on their way to Florida. Trump often stops to talk to reporters when he's leaving the White House — although we're not sure if he'll do so today.
Trump will be acquitted early tomorrow morning, GOP sources say
The Senate gavels into session at 1 p.m. ET. And while we're not sure exactly how the day will play out (see more on that in the post below this one), we expect President Trump to be acquitted by the end of the session.
More specifically: Trump will be acquitted in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to GOP senators and aides.
And while the actual end-game was never in doubt — the President was always going to be acquitted — it's jarring that the more than four months of investigations, inquiry, impeachment and trial will come to a sudden (and rather anti-climactic) end.
Consider Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's departing words last night:
"Tomorrow's a big day."
We still don't know exactly what will happen after the witness vote
Senators are expected to vote this evening on the question of whether to compel witnesses and documents. We're expecting that vote to fail: Republicans seem to have the vote to block the motion.
But what follows the witness vote is very, very fluid.
Here are a couple of things to keep in mind, with the caveat that seriously — this is fluid. Both sides were still trying to figure it out last night:
- Expect both parties to meet separately after the vote to plot their way forward.
- When they return, expect Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to offer a motion to move to final judgment
- That motion is amendable, and there’s no expectation Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats will simply just let the trial end without a fight. So get ready for amendments — and the hours of debate that comes with them.
- At some point Democrats will relent, at which point senators will have to decide whether they want to go into deliberations (which would be in closed session.) GOP leaders are leaning heavily on this not happening, but it’s possible.
- The vote on the articles would occur, separately, with each senator being called in alphabetical order, standing and reading their judgment of “Guilty” or “Not guilty” aloud.
Remember: Things just aren’t locked into place yet, but rest assured, once the chamber gavels into session today, it will not adjourn until the President is acquitted.
"I can tell you that we have a high level of interest in just getting this done,” Sen. John Thune, the second-ranked Republican, told CNN.
Don't expect Chief Justice John Roberts to break a tie
It's possible that the vote on witnesses and documents could end in a 50-50 tie.
Democrats need four GOP senators to join them to get to a 51-vote majority, but right now only two — Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins — have said they'll vote for witnesses. A third, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, is still undecided.
So will Chief Justice John Roberts break a tie? No. Seriously, the answer is no.
Is there precedent? Yes, see Andrew Johnson’s impeachment. Is that going to happen here? Nothing has signaled yes. And there are more than a few Democrats CNN has spoken to don’t want it to happen out of concern for future precedent.
And yet: It’s a genuine issue senators have been trying to figure out. In fact, multiple people said it was a central topic of discussion at the closed door Senate GOP lunch yesterday.
The way the discussion transpired, according to one person in the room, appeared to be intended to press Republicans not to end up in the situation.
“It was made clear that it would just be easier to avoid 50-50,” the person said.
Whether that happens is now up to Murkowski.
4 key events we're watching in the Senate impeachment trial today
It could be the final day of the impeachment trial of President Trump: If the GOP blocks a motion to compel witnesses and documents — which seems likely — they could move to cast final votes on the two articles of impeachment.
Here's what we're watching today:
- 11 a.m. ET: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer holds a news conference, where he'll likely address impeachment.
- 11:30 p.m. and noon ET: The Senate will have its closed-door lunches.
- 1 p.m. ET: The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump gavels into session.
- 5 to 6 p.m. ET: The Senate is expected to vote on considering subpoenas for witnesses and documents.
It's a big day for impeachment. Here's what to expect.
The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump resumes at 1 p.m. ET today.
Here's how the day will play out:
- Witness debate: The Senate will immediately begin four hours of debate — equally divided between the House managers and the defense counsel — on the question of whether to compel witnesses and documents.
- Witness vote: The vote on that key question is expected sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.
- If they vote for witnesses: If at least four Republican senators vote in favor of calling witnesses – which seems highly unlikely now that Sen. Lamar Alexander said he will vote against witnesses but can’t be ruled out until the vote happens — the Senate would then move to what could be a complicated and lengthy process of voting on which witnesses and which evidence to subpoena.
- If they vote against witnesses: If GOP leaders successfully block witnesses and documents, they say they will press late into the night and into early Saturday morning to try to cast final votes on the two articles of impeachment before adjourning.
- Closing arguments: At some point, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to make a motion to go to final votes on the articles, and the House managers and defense lawyers would have an opportunity to make their closing arguments. They might get an hour per side, which is the normal debate time for a motion like this, but there could be an agreement to make that time longer or shorter.
- Possible closed-door session: After closing arguments, it’s possible senators will want to go into closed-session to deliberate before voting.
- The final vote: Senators will vote on the two articles separately, with each senator announcing their decision from their desks. A two-thirds majority – 67 votes – is required by the constitution to convict and remove the Trump, a tally no one expects to be reached.