Trump's lawyer: "The Senate is not here to do the investigatory work that the House didn't do"
White House legal counsel Patrick Philbin argued for President Trump's acquittal today, claiming the impeachment "denied all due process."
"The Senate is not here to do the investigatory work that the House didn't do. Where there's been a process that denied all due process, that produced a record that cannot be relied upon. And the reaction from this body should be to reject the articles of impeachment, and not the condone and put its imprimatur on the way the proceedings were handled in the House," Philbin said.
Philbin and Trump's legal team have argued this week that there is no need for more witnesses in the impeachment trial.
The President's attorneys are now making remarks at the trial. They will spend the next couple of hours arguing against calling witnesses and bringing in more evidence.
"The House managers have said throughout their presentation and throughout all of the proceedings here again and again that you can't have a trial without witnesses and documents, as if it is that simple," Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin began.
He said this argument by the House is "a trope being used to disguise the real issues."
Giuliani associate's lawyer sends letter to McConnell detailing potential testimony
A lawyer for Lev Parnas, the businessman and associate of Rudy Giuliani, has written to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell detailing some of what his client would say if called to testify in President Trump's impeachment trial.
Parnas would detail “the efforts he and a handful of Republican operatives engaged in over a period of months, to remove Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and gather 'dirt' on Joe and Hunter Biden," the lawyer, Joseph Bondy, wrote in the letter.
“Mr. Parnas would testify that those holding various roles in this plot included GOP Super PAC America First, President Trump, Vice President Pence” and others, Bondy added.
Schumer says he doesn't want final votes done "in the dark of night"
Minority leader Chuck Schumer just spoke to reporters during the break and said he's "going to use whatever power we have" to prevent the final votes at the trial from being "rushed through."
"We do not want this rushed through. We do not want it in the dark of night," Schumer said.
He continued: "Members have the obligation to tell the American people and tell the people of their states why they're voting" to convict or acquit the President.
Rep. Jerry Nadler is not on Senate floor today as his wife undergoes cancer treatment
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler is not on the Senate floor today because he returned home to be with his "wife at this time."
The announcement today on Twitter follows one made by him on Sunday saying he'd miss parts of the trial to help take care of his ailing wife.
"In December, following the House Judiciary Committee markup of the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, my wife was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer," Nadler said in a news release Sunday.
Nadler added: "On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment. I am sorry to miss some of the Senate Impeachment Trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy."
Nadler's role in the trial: As a House impeachment manager, Nadler is part of a select group of lawmakers acting as prosecutors for House Democrats and arguing the case against Trump in the Ukraine scandal.
The New York Democrat has played a key part in the House managers' efforts to present a constitutional case for removing Trump from office.
Schiff says a trial "without witnesses is no trial at all"
In his closing remarks this afternoon, Lead House Manager Adam Schiff referenced a report that former White House chief of staff John Kelly said without witnesses the Senate trial is "a job only half done."
"I have to say I can't agree" with Kelly, Schiff said. "Trial without witnesses is no trial at all."
"You know, as well as we, that there are others you should hear from," he told senators.
Bolton must testify so Trump does not "escape responsibility," House manager says
House manager Zoe Lofgren invoked history on the Senate floor today when calling for a vote to allow national security adviser John Bolton to testify in the impeachment trial.
Lofrgren mentioned how past national security advisers to Presidents George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama testified in Congressional investigations during their tenure.
"You shouldn't let the President escape responsibility only to later see clearly what happened in ambassador Bolton's book. There are no national security risks here. The President has declassified the two phone calls with President Zelensky, all 17 witnesses testified about the President's conduct regarding Ukraine. We aren't interested in asking about anything other than Ukraine. That's simply a bogus argument," Logren said.
Bolton in the spotlight today: Trump ordered Bolton to help with the Ukraine pressure campaign to obtain damaging information, according to a report today from The New York Times, citing an unpublished manuscript of Bolton's book.
According to the Times, Bolton wrote that Trump gave him the instructions in May. The conversation also included acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.
Trump released a statement following the Times report:
“I never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest corruption fighters in America and by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, to meet with President Zelensky. That meeting never happened," Trump said this afternoon.