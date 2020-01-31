Senate TV

The President's attorneys are now making remarks at the trial. They will spend the next couple of hours arguing against calling witnesses and bringing in more evidence.

"The House managers have said throughout their presentation and throughout all of the proceedings here again and again that you can't have a trial without witnesses and documents, as if it is that simple," Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin began.

He said this argument by the House is "a trope being used to disguise the real issues."