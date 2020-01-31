Impeachment trial of President Trump
Don't expect Chief Justice John Roberts to break a tie
It's possible that the vote on witnesses and documents could end in a 50-50 tie.
Democrats need four GOP senators to join them to get to a 51-vote majority, but right now only two — Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins — have said they'll vote for witnesses. A third, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, is still undecided.
So will Chief Justice John Roberts break a tie? No. Seriously, the answer is no.
Is there precedent? Yes, see Andrew Johnson’s impeachment. Is that going to happen here? Nothing has signaled yes. And there are more than a few Democrats CNN has spoken to don’t want it to happen out of concern for future precedent.
And yet: It’s a genuine issue senators have been trying to figure out. In fact, multiple people said it was a central topic of discussion at the closed door Senate GOP lunch yesterday.
The way the discussion transpired, according to one person in the room, appeared to be intended to press Republicans not to end up in the situation.
“It was made clear that it would just be easier to avoid 50-50,” the person said.
Whether that happens is now up to Murkowski.
4 key events we're watching in the Senate impeachment trial today
It could be the final day of the impeachment trial of President Trump: If the GOP blocks a motion to compel witnesses and documents — which seems likely — they could move to cast final votes on the two articles of impeachment.
Here's what we're watching today:
- 11 a.m. ET: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer holds a news conference, where he'll likely address impeachment.
- 11:30 p.m. and noon ET: The Senate will have its closed-door lunches.
- 1 p.m. ET: The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump gavels into session.
- 5 to 6 p.m. ET: The Senate is expected to vote on considering subpoenas for witnesses and documents.
It's a big day for impeachment. Here's what to expect.
The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump resumes at 1 p.m. ET today.
Here's how the day will play out:
- Witness debate: The Senate will immediately begin four hours of debate — equally divided between the House managers and the defense counsel — on the question of whether to compel witnesses and documents.
- Witness vote: The vote on that key question is expected sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.
- If they vote for witnesses: If at least four Republican senators vote in favor of calling witnesses – which seems highly unlikely now that Sen. Lamar Alexander said he will vote against witnesses but can’t be ruled out until the vote happens — the Senate would then move to what could be a complicated and lengthy process of voting on which witnesses and which evidence to subpoena.
- If they vote against witnesses: If GOP leaders successfully block witnesses and documents, they say they will press late into the night and into early Saturday morning to try to cast final votes on the two articles of impeachment before adjourning.
- Closing arguments: At some point, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to make a motion to go to final votes on the articles, and the House managers and defense lawyers would have an opportunity to make their closing arguments. They might get an hour per side, which is the normal debate time for a motion like this, but there could be an agreement to make that time longer or shorter.
- Possible closed-door session: After closing arguments, it’s possible senators will want to go into closed-session to deliberate before voting.
- The final vote: Senators will vote on the two articles separately, with each senator announcing their decision from their desks. A two-thirds majority – 67 votes – is required by the constitution to convict and remove the Trump, a tally no one expects to be reached.