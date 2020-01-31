It's possible that the vote on witnesses and documents could end in a 50-50 tie.

Democrats need four GOP senators to join them to get to a 51-vote majority, but right now only two — Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins — have said they'll vote for witnesses. A third, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, is still undecided.

So will Chief Justice John Roberts break a tie? No. Seriously, the answer is no.

Is there precedent? Yes, see Andrew Johnson’s impeachment. Is that going to happen here? Nothing has signaled yes. And there are more than a few Democrats CNN has spoken to don’t want it to happen out of concern for future precedent.

And yet: It’s a genuine issue senators have been trying to figure out. In fact, multiple people said it was a central topic of discussion at the closed door Senate GOP lunch yesterday.

The way the discussion transpired, according to one person in the room, appeared to be intended to press Republicans not to end up in the situation.

“It was made clear that it would just be easier to avoid 50-50,” the person said.

Whether that happens is now up to Murkowski.