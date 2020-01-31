Final vote on acquittal could wait until next week

Julio Cortez/AP

The final vote to acquit President Trump may be delayed until next week, according to GOP and Democratic sources.

At this point, it seems unlikely that a final vote to acquit Trump will occur tonight, but things remain extremely fluid.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is considering offering a resolution that would structure the final stages of the trial, which could include a final vote as late as Wednesday of next week. This could change because a source familiar says the White House is pushing for a final vote Tuesday — the same day as the State of the Union.

Asked when the final vote would be, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin said: "Wednesday of next week. That's what McConnell is proposing."

The resolution may set up a process that would allow senators to speak about their views on the floor in an open session. Senators who have not spoken on the floor for days are eager to get a chance to speak.

More on the trial schedule: There's serious discussion that the Senate will NOT be in session this weekend and the chamber would return Monday to finish up the process, which would include closing arguments from both sides.

This could and is designed — at least in part — to spur talks between McConnell and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.