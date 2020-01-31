Impeachment trial of President Trump
Pelosi: Republican senators are "accomplices to the President's cover-up"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement tonight that Republicans' vote against witnesses and documents "makes them accomplices to the President's cover-up."
Here's her complete statement:
“The Senate Republicans’ vote against calling witnesses and compelling documents in the impeachment proceedings makes them accomplices to the President’s cover-up.
“The President was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He is impeached forever. There can be no acquittal without a trial. And there is no trial without witnesses, documents and evidence.
“It is a sad day for America to see Senator McConnell require the Chief Justice of the United States to preside over a vote which rejected our nation’s judicial norms, precedents and institutions to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.”
These are the amendments Democrats will offer tonight
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer will force votes on the following amendments tonight, according to his office.
There will be no argument time. These are the four:
- Schumer amendment to subpoena acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, associate director of the Office of Management and Budget Michael Duffey, Mulvaney aide Robert Blair, and White House, Budget office, Department of Defense and State Department documents
- Schumer amendment to subpoena John Bolton
- Schumer amendment to subpoena Bolton; provided further that there be one day for a deposition presided over by Chief Justice, and one day for live testimony before the Senate, both of which must occur within 5 days of adoption of the underlying resolution
- Van Hollen amendment to require the Chief Justice to rule on motions to subpoena witnesses and documents, and to rule on any assertion of privilege
They're voting on the first one now.
White House officials are not thrilled, but resigned acquittal will happen after Trump's State of the Union speech
White House officials have resigned themselves to the idea that President Trump will not give his State of the Union address on Tuesday as an acquitted president.
Trump aides had once viewed the annual State of the Union address as an opportunity to walk into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's turf following the vindication of a Senate acquittal. And tonight — as Republicans and Democrats went back and forth over the next steps — the White House made clear they still wanted the final vote to come before Tuesday.
But as the discussions wore on, the White House legal team became reconciled to the idea that Trump's acquittal vote won't happen until Wednesday. Their message for Republicans was to get it done as soon as they can.
What this means for the speech: A senior Trump administration official acknowledged that Trump’s State of the Union speech could come in the midst of his impeachment trial but insisted the speech will be "forward-looking" and "optimistic" comparing the situation to last year when the government had just emerged from a long government shutdown.
And as the impeachment trial likely progresses into next week, the official said the speech isn’t being written "in a vacuum” and “it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for the speech to evolve before it's delivered.”
Sen. McConnell releases resolution that lays out the impeachment trial end game
Sen. Mitch McConnell has released the resolution that lays out the final steps of the impeachment trial.
The resolution spells out the following timeline: closing statements on Monday and a 4 p.m. ET vote on the articles on impeachment on Wednesday.
Read the resolution below:
This is when senators will have a chance to speak about the trial
Several senators -- including Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski -- have expressed a desire to speak on the Senate floor before casting their final votes.
CNN's Phil Mattingly reports that those interested senators will get their chance next week between Monday and Wednesday to go to the floor and speak about their views related to the trial and their decisions they're going to make related to that vote. But that time for speaking will be out of the trial.
Remember: Senators cannot speak while the trial is in session. However, the only time the Senate will be in the impeachment trial next week will be Monday during the closing arguments and when they come back on Wednesday at 4 p.m. to vote. In between they can come to the floor and make public statements about their views.
The Senate trial is back in session
The Senate has returned after another recess. We're expecting Democrats to offer several amendments to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's resolution on how the trial will end.
Each side will have time to debate each amendment — although they don';t have to use all of their allotted time.
Republican senators have estimated this process will wrap up between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET — although remember: timing remains incredibly fluid.
When they're done for the night, senators will return on Monday at 11 a.m. ET for closing arguments. They will proceed to the final acquittal vote on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
Here's how late things are likely to go tonight
When the Senate comes back into session around 7 p.m. ET, we're expecting the Democrats to offer four amendments to McConnell's resolution on how to conclude the trial. Each of the amendments could have up to two hours of debate on both sides.
What does that mean for tonight: Presumably this could take a long time. We're not expecting that. Republican senators told CNN's Manu Raju that they've been told by the Democrats that they're not going to use all of their time.
GOP Senator Mike Braun was asked by a reporter how late he thinks senators will be here tonight and said, “probably between 8:30 and 9 o'clock.”
Like all timing matters, these estimates are subject to change.
Former White House counsel to Richard Nixon says today's Senate vote "will go down in history"
John Dean, a CNN contributor and former White House counsel to Richard Nixon, spoke with CNN's Anderson Cooper this evening following a failed motion that called for impeachment witnesses in the Senate trial.
"It was a very important vote. It really is one that will go down in history because it's attached to a very important impeachment proceeding and I'm not so sure it reflects well on the Senate," Dean said on CNN's Full Circle.
Dean directly addressed former national security adviser John Bolton, who Democrats were eager to call as an impeachment witness.
Bolton was mentioned often in the trial today after the New York Times reported that President Trump ordered him to help with the Ukraine pressure campaign to obtain damaging information, according to a report from The New York Times, citing an unpublished manuscript of Bolton's book.
According to the Times, Bolton wrote that Trump gave him the instructions in May. The conversation also included acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.
Trump released a statement today following the Times report claiming he "never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest corruption fighters in America and by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, to meet with President Zelensky."
Here's how the rest of tonight (and next week) will play out
The Senate is expected to start a series of roll call votes — up to five — at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, according to the Senate cloakroom.
The votes are related to a resolution laying out the next steps in the impeachment trial and Democratic amendments to that resolution.
Senators will return Monday at 11 a.m. ET and will proceed to the final acquittal vote on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.