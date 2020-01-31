Marie Yovanovitch retires from State Department

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch has retired, according to a senior State Department official. It is unclear when she retired, but the official said it was sometime in the last two weeks.

Yovanovitch was a career foreign service officer for more than 30 years, who was pulled from her post as Ambassador to Ukraine at the order of President Donald Trump.

Yovanovitch is the fourth top State Department official who has departed in the wake of the Ukraine impeachment inquiry. The others are former US Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, former Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker, and Michael McKinley, the former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

NPR was first to report her retirement, which comes about two months after she provided public testimony as part of the House impeachment inquiry. She said she was “devastated” to find out that Trump had discussed her in such a negative way during his call with President Volodymyr Zelensky in July. She said Trump’s comments about her “sounded like a threat.”

Yovanovtich did meet with diplomatic security after the revelations earlier this month that Robert Hyde and Lev Parnas were discussing surveilling her while she was in Kyiv. That investigation has not yet concluded.

Pompeo has never defended Yovanovitch by name. During an interview in Ukraine today, when asked if he felt any moral tension about Yovanvotich, Pompeo said he did not.

“We delivered for the President of the United States on a Ukraine policy that will benefit the American people I hope for years and years to come,” Pompeo said in an ABC News interview.

More background on Yovanovitch: In May 2019, Yovanovitch was recalled to Washington, months earlier than expected. The State Department said at the time that Yovanovitch was "concluding her 3-year diplomatic assignment as planned" and that her departure aligned with the presidential transition in Ukraine.