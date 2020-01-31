Schumer: Without witnesses, "this country is headed towards the greatest cover-up since Watergate"

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that if Republicans vote against having witnesses and documents at trial, the US is "headed towards the greatest cover-up since Watergate."

"It is deeply disturbing that on something of such importance to the future of our democracy, a few of my Republican colleagues announced last night they vote against hearing additional evidence," he said.

Schumer added that a majority of Americans want to see witnesses at the impeachment trial.

"It is clear where the American people stand on the issue. Republican senators who decide to go against the will of the people will have to reckon with it," Schumer said.

He added: