Today is the second of two days senators get to ask both the House prosecutors and Trump's legal team questions.

How this phase works: The questions alternate between Republicans and Democrats and must be directed to either the House managers or White House defense counsel.

Questions must be submitted to Chief Justice John Roberts, who will read them aloud to the chamber. Senators themselves cannot speak.

Multiple senators can join together (even across party lines) to ask a question, but senators cannot challenge or respond to the answers given by the managers or counsel.

Here's what the form to ask questions looks like: