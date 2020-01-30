Senators will continue to ask today at the impeachment trial. After that, we're expecting the Senate to consider a motion to have witnesses — and the GOP leaders started to lay the groundwork internally to bring a rapid end to the trial if the witness vote is defeated tomorrow.

So could Trump be acquitted by Friday night? It's possible. Several Republican senators made that suggestion after it was discussed at the closed-door GOP lunch yesterday.

But the reality is we just don't know — and neither to do they at this point.

There are a lot of variables at play: Do Democrats get a chance to offer motions that draw the process out? Are there closing arguments? Do senators decide to deliberate?

So the short answer is, if the witness vote fails, Republican leaders are exploring how to vote to acquit Trump by tomorrow night. But there is every possibility it moves into Saturday or possibly later. Just stay tuned.