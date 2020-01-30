Impeachment trial of President Trump
SOON: Nancy Pelosi will take questions
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to have her weekly news conference at 10:45 a.m. ET.
Questions about impeachment could come up.
Yesterday at the impeachment trial, The President's defense attorneys criticized the House impeachment managers — the House Democrats who are prosecuting the case — for not producing any first-hand witnesses.
Where key GOP senators stand on the witness vote
After the Senate finishes the question-and-answer portion of the trial, they'll consider whether to seek witnesses and documents.
Remember: 51 senators are needed to pass a motion. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote to have witnesses, at least four Republicans need to deflect and join them.
Right now, only two GOP senators have indicated they plan to vote "yes" on witnesses:
- Sen. Susan Collins
- Sen. Mitt Romney
Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said she's "curious" to hear what John Bolton, the former national security adviser, has to say — but hasn't tipped her hand on the final witness vote yet.
About Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee: At this point, Alexander is really about it when it comes to Republicans who remain undecided, GOP senators and aides tell me.
Alexander has largely kept to himself and kept his own counsel throughout the trial. He helped Collins and Murkowski with the witness language in the initial organizing resolution, but hasn't committed to voting to move forward on witnesses. Sources familiar with Alexander caution against thinking he's in any great hurry to ride in and be the deciding vote on it, particularly given his concern that much of the process is just an effort for Democrats to create political issues for Senate Republicans up in 2020.
Alexander is also extremely close with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
All of that said, to a person, GOP senators leave Alexander alone on decisions like this. He has immense respect inside the conference and has made clear he'll make his mind up after the senator question and answer period ends.
5 key events we’re watching today
Thursday is the second and final day senators get to question Democratic House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team.
Here are five big events we’re watching today:
- 10:45 a.m. ET: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold her weekly news conference. Reporters may ask her questions about the impeachment trial.
- 11 a.m. ET: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer will hold a press conference.
- 11:30 a.m. ET: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will hold his weekly news conference.
- 1 p.m. ET: The Senate impeachment trial resumes.
- 8 p.m. ET: President Trump holds a rally in Iowa. He could bring up impeachment.
We're still not sure exactly when the trial will end
Senators will continue to ask today at the impeachment trial. After that, we're expecting the Senate to consider a motion to have witnesses — and the GOP leaders started to lay the groundwork internally to bring a rapid end to the trial if the witness vote is defeated tomorrow.
So could Trump be acquitted by Friday night? It's possible. Several Republican senators made that suggestion after it was discussed at the closed-door GOP lunch yesterday.
But the reality is we just don't know — and neither to do they at this point.
There are a lot of variables at play: Do Democrats get a chance to offer motions that draw the process out? Are there closing arguments? Do senators decide to deliberate?
So the short answer is, if the witness vote fails, Republican leaders are exploring how to vote to acquit Trump by tomorrow night. But there is every possibility it moves into Saturday or possibly later. Just stay tuned.
What to expect at the impeachment trial today
Today is the second of two days senators get to ask both the House prosecutors and Trump's legal team questions.
How this phase works: The questions alternate between Republicans and Democrats and must be directed to either the House managers or White House defense counsel.
Questions must be submitted to Chief Justice John Roberts, who will read them aloud to the chamber. Senators themselves cannot speak.
Multiple senators can join together (even across party lines) to ask a question, but senators cannot challenge or respond to the answers given by the managers or counsel.
Here's what the form to ask questions looks like:
Catch up: Here's what happened in the impeachment trial yesterday
President Trump's legal team and House managers answered questions from senators on specifics pertaining to the articles of impeachment.
In case you missed it, here's what happened yesterday:
- White House issues formal threat to Bolton: The White House issued a formal threat to former national security adviser John Bolton to keep him from publishing his book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," sources familiar with the matter told CNN yesterday.The White House had no comment. The letter came as Trump attacked Bolton on Twitter and as Bolton's lawyer accuses the White House of corrupting the vetting process for Bolton's book by sharing the contents of the book with those outside the National Security Council's Records Management Division.
- Key GOP senator met with Mitch McConnell: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski met with the Senate majority leader on Wednesday morning to discuss witnesses, a GOP aide tells CNN. Murkowski would not say what her current thinking is on witnesses. McConnell is likely to have other meetings in between the trial today with certain senators, the source adds. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote for witnesses, at least four Republicans would need to join them to pass a motion.
- Question on the quid pro quo: Republican Sen. Ted Cruz asked Trump's lawyers, "As a matter of law, does it matter if there was a quid pro quo?" Alan Dershowitz said so-called quid pro quos are frequently used in foreign policy, arguing that presidents can authorize money with conditions. "If you don't do it, you don't get the money. If you do it, you get the money. There's no one in this chamber that would regard that as in any way unlawful," he said.
- Protesters arrested: At least 41 people were arrested after they tried to climb the Rotunda steps leading to the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon, according to US Capitol Police. Thirty-nine people were charged with crowding, obstructing and incommoding, one person was charged with that along with resisting arrest. A final person was charged with crossing a police line and failure to obey.
- Whistleblower conspiracy theories: Lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff did not pull punches this afternoon when discussing the whistleblower and why protecting his or her identity was so paramount. Schiff, a Democrat from California, also explained why the conspiracy theories surrounding the whistleblower, who came forward with accusations concerning Trump and his interactions with Ukraine, are "complete and total fiction."
- Question denied: A question that GOP Sen. Rand Paul asked hasn’t been allowed to ask would have named the alleged whistleblower, a source told CNN. Chief Justice John Roberts essentially said no to reading it, the source said. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called that potential scenario “despicable." Chief Justice John Roberts was able to review questions from senators who submitted them prior to the start of today’s proceedings, according to two sources. It was during that period it was communicated to GOP leaders that he would not read the name of the whistleblower if it was included in a submitted question.