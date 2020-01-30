Sen. Susan Collins walks to a luncheon prior to the start of the impeachment trial on January 29. Steve Helber/AP

After the Senate finishes the question-and-answer portion of the trial, they'll consider whether to seek witnesses and documents.

Remember: 51 senators are needed to pass a motion. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote to have witnesses, at least four Republicans need to deflect and join them.

Right now, only two GOP senators have indicated they plan to vote "yes" on witnesses:

Sen. Susan Collins Sen. Mitt Romney

Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said she's "curious" to hear what John Bolton, the former national security adviser, has to say — but hasn't tipped her hand on the final witness vote yet.

About Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee: At this point, Alexander is really about it when it comes to Republicans who remain undecided, GOP senators and aides tell me.

Alexander has largely kept to himself and kept his own counsel throughout the trial. He helped Collins and Murkowski with the witness language in the initial organizing resolution, but hasn't committed to voting to move forward on witnesses. Sources familiar with Alexander caution against thinking he's in any great hurry to ride in and be the deciding vote on it, particularly given his concern that much of the process is just an effort for Democrats to create political issues for Senate Republicans up in 2020.

Alexander is also extremely close with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

All of that said, to a person, GOP senators leave Alexander alone on decisions like this. He has immense respect inside the conference and has made clear he'll make his mind up after the senator question and answer period ends.