GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander says he will announce his decision on witnesses tonight

Key GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander, a swing vote, told CNN he's going to announce his decision on witnesses tonight, a decision that will make clear whether the Senate trial will come to a swift conclusion or if it will lead to an unpredictable phase over witnesses and documents.

"I'm going to make my decision after the last question tonight," Alexander said.

Asked if he would announce it tonight, he said, "Yes."

Alexander had just met with Sen. Lisa Murkowksi and he told CNN that he isn't coordinating with Murkowksi.

"We were just talking," Alexander said, saying that the group of swing senators are "all doing things independently."

"Lisa and I often talk about what we are doing," Alexander said.

Asked where he's leaning, Alexander said, "I'm not saying."