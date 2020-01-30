Impeachment trial of President Trump
GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander says he will announce his decision on witnesses tonight
Key GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander, a swing vote, told CNN he's going to announce his decision on witnesses tonight, a decision that will make clear whether the Senate trial will come to a swift conclusion or if it will lead to an unpredictable phase over witnesses and documents.
"I'm going to make my decision after the last question tonight," Alexander said.
Asked if he would announce it tonight, he said, "Yes."
Alexander had just met with Sen. Lisa Murkowksi and he told CNN that he isn't coordinating with Murkowksi.
"We were just talking," Alexander said, saying that the group of swing senators are "all doing things independently."
"Lisa and I often talk about what we are doing," Alexander said.
Asked where he's leaning, Alexander said, "I'm not saying."
Key Republican senators are meeting at the Capitol right now
GOP Sens. Lamar Alexander and Lisa Murkowski are meeting in his Capitol hideaway.
Alexander's staff has continued to say he’s undecided on voting for witnesses and no one knows how Murkowski will vote either.
White House not concerned about possible revelations from Bolton book, official says
A White House official said the President and his team are not concerned about the prospect of new revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book that could surface after a vote to acquit Trump.
“No risk,” the official said. “After the President is acquitted, at some point Bolton‘s gonna Bolton, and it’ll be seen as another part of the Democratic impeachment fiasco.”
“We can easily handle that,” the official continued.
Senators have asked 55 questions so far today
Senators have asked 55 questions so far in today’s session of the impeachment trial, according to the Senate Cloakroom.
They asked a total of 93 questions yesterday.
When the session resumes after the break, there are up to two hours and 53 minutes remaining for questions in today’s session, the Senate Cloakroom said.
The Senate breaks for dinner
Senators just took a 45-minute break for dinner.
They will resume the question-and-answer session after the break.
Trump lawyer attempts to clean up answer on soliciting information from foreign governments
Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin sought to explain a comment he made Wednesday night that outraged Democrats about foreign involvement in US elections.
“I want to be very precise that I understood a question to be about, was there a violation of a campaign finance law?” Philbin said today. “Would there be one if someone simply got information from overseas? And the answer is, no, as a matter of law.”
“Pure information that is credible information is not something that is prohibited from being received under the campaign finance laws,” he said.
But on Wednesday, Sen. Chris Coons had asked if President Trump agreed that foreigners' involvement in American elections is illegal.
Here's how Philbin responded:
“I think Congress has specified specific ways in which foreigners cannot be involved in elections. The Department of Justice concluded that there was no such violation here. So that is not something that is involved in this case.”
He continued: “If there is credible information, credible information of wrongdoing by someone who is running for a public office, it's not campaign interference for credible information about wrongdoing to be brought to light.”
Mike Pence says he's "hopeful for a quick outcome" with impeachment trial
Vice President Mike Pence, who's traveling in Iowa today, said he’s been “very impressed” with the President’s legal team at the Senate impeachment trial.
He said he had the opportunity to watch a “fair amount” of the trial on Saturday during his flight back from Europe.
Pence said he “hopeful for a quick outcome,” and when pressed on a timeline, he said “soon." He added that he has a feeling it is resolving.
Fact check: Trump lawyer repeats false and misleading claims about impeachment process
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone said of House Democrats on Thursday: “If you feel confident in your facts then why do you design a process that completely shuts out the President? Why do you cook up the facts in a basement SCIF instead of in the light of day?” He continued that the Democrats “locked out the President’s counsel.”
Trump was not “completely” shut out of the House process, nor was his counsel. Though House Democrats did not allow Trump to have a lawyer participate in the closed-door initial hearings or in the public House Intelligence Committee hearings, Cipollone was invited to participate in the subsequent public House Judiciary Committee hearings. He declined.
There is no evidence of Democrats cooking up facts of their own. The closed-door hearings held in a secure room at the Capitol, known as a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), allowed both Democratic and Republican lawmakers to question witnesses on an alternating basis. (Transcripts of the proceedings were then released.) And the House Intelligence Committee held public hearings, followed by the House Judiciary Committee.
Cipollone also accused Democrats of shutting out Republican witnesses, saying Democrats “denied the minority any witnesses at all.” He added: “They said, ‘Well, let's just pick the witnesses that we want. The other ones are irrelevant, not relevant.’”
Cipollone would have been correct if he had simply complained that Republicans, the House minority, were not given the right to summon their own witnesses. But it’s not true that Democrats declared all Republican-requested witnesses “irrelevant.” The Democratic-controlled House Intelligence Committee called three people whom Republicans had formally asked Democrats to call: Kurt Volker, former special representative for Ukraine; Tim Morrison, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia; and David Hale, undersecretary of state for political affairs.
The House Judiciary Committee called Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University who opposes Trump’s impeachment.
Schumer was grinning during Schiff's proposal on witnesses
Before Rep. Adam Schiff made his proposal to limit witnesses to a week, Sen. Chuck Schumer shushed an aide who had been whispering something to him, suggesting he knew what was coming and wanted to hear it.
As Schiff was proposing it, Schumer was grinning like the cat who ate the canary. McConnell sat characteristically expressionless.
When Sen. Ron Johnson asked the question on behalf of a slew of GOP senators about Adam Schiff’s staffer who used to work at the NSC the tension in the chamber was palpable. Schiff was really mad, which I am sure came across on TV but you could really feel it in the room.
When Trump attorney Jay Sekulow responded and noted that whistleblowers are only protected from retribution, Sen. Joni Ernst aggressively nodded her head and mouthed the word “yes.”