GOP senator: It's "concerning" John Roberts won't read Rand Paul's question
Sen. Joni Ernst, A Republican from Iowa, said that it was “concerning” that Chief Justice John Roberts would not read Sen. Rand Paul’s question.
“That’s concerning. I think that all questions need to be considered,” she said. “If a senator is presenting a question, I think we should be able to hear the answer. “
What this is about: Earlier today, Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, left the Senate impeachment trial in the middle of the proceedings to address reporters on the question that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts refused to read because it named the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.
It was second rejected question in two days: A question from Paul last night also included the name. Paul believed he has every right to ask it, and that Roberts has no grounds to block it. But the question ran afoul of Roberts communicated redline, and Paul was informed by GOP leadership he couldn’t ask.
Trump ally: "I'm hoping this is all over tomorrow night" with the President acquitted
Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Mark Meadows spoke to reporters during the break in the trial, defending the President and saying the American people are ready to move on.
“Conventional wisdom was that there would be Republicans voting for articles of impeachment,” Jordan said.
Jordan expressed optimism that the trial would end with an acquittal for the President soon.
“I'm hoping that this is all over tomorrow night and we get an acquittal for the President,” Jordan added.
Meadows said the American people are over impeachment and would rather focus on issues that matter “for them.”
“I think for most Americans they want us to move on to something that actually matters for them,” Meadows said.
The question-and-answer session has resumed
The Senate impeachment trial is back in session.
Senators are continuing to ask questions of both the House managers and President Trump's defense team.
McConnell and key GOP senator huddle on Senate floor
After House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for a break in the trial, he walked over to Sen Lisa Murkowski's seat and stood there waiting for her to come over as other senators were milling about and filing out of the gallery.
The two then sat down next to each other to talk, with McConnell at one point taking out a piece of paper, and pointing at it to show something to Murkowski. McConnell also appeared to be counting out numbers on his fingers.
The two were deep in conversation, with their heads down, leaned in toward one another to talk, for about five minutes.
As McConnell spoke, Murkowski could be seen nodding at points, while at other times she appeared to be staring into the distance with a contemplative look.
After the conversation concluded, McConnell got up and walked off the floor.
More on Murkowski's importance in the trial: Sens. Susan Collins, Murkowski and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney are three Republicans who have hinted they could vote to hear from witnesses.
The Senate needs 51 votes to approve a motion to have witnesses. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote for witnesses, at least four Republicans would need to join them to pass a motion.
Key Republicans take notes when House manager invokes their names
When House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler invoked the name of Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, the two swing votes were seen taking notes about Nadler’s contention that the defense’s arguments about President Trump’s mixed motives were “nonsense.”
Nadler argued it didn’t matter if there was a mixed motive.
“Once you prove a corrupt act, that’s it," he said.
Members seem less engaged than yesterday. Roughly 15 empty GOP seats and five empty Democratic seats were seen. Members were spotted going back and forth to the cloak room.
Could Schiff have gotten the Ukraine documents by himself?
The House’s inability to get information out of the executive branch has been at the heart of the impeachment trial.
Federal Judge Randy Moss raised the possibility today that individual members of Congress may have more success getting documents from President Trump's administration if they sued as private citizens.
Moss raised the issue during a hearing over a House subpoena over the 2020 Census, where agencies have refused to turn over some documents.
“It strikes me as remarkable that the institution [of Congress] lacks the power to enforce a subpoena,” Moss said.
Some context: Judges like Moss in DC’s District Court frequently force government agencies to make their records public.
Yet the Justice Department has bogged down House requests for records during impeachment and related investigations because of questions about the judiciary’s role in disputes between the executive branch and Congress.
So far, private groups have gotten hundreds of pages of documents related to President Trump and other officials’ dealings with Ukraine through FOIA cases.
At the same time, the House hasn’t been able to get those documents. Some of the documents released thus far — happening while the House’s Ukraine inquiry and the Senate trial have been ongoing — added new information about the administration’s withholding of military aid to Ukraine and interactions with Trump’s private attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Moss didn’t mention Schiff by name today but his comments indirectly raised the question: Could House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff have gotten the Trump-Ukraine documents by himself if he pursued them under the public records law?
As soon as Moss pointed out the logic, the DOJ civil division chief Jody Hunt shook his head in the courtroom, While House general counsel Doug Letter and his colleagues around him nodded with broad smiles.
The Senate has taken a short break
House Majority leader Mitch McConnell called for a break in the trial until 4 p.m. ET.
Trump's attorneys make political pitch on Senate floor
President Trump’s legal team used some of their time on the Senate floor today to tout the President's achievements.
Responding to a question about whether or not the President has the nation’s best interest in mind, Eric Herschmann, one of the President’s impeachment attorneys, responded with a politically driven argument.
“The President's approval rating while we are sitting here in the middle of these impeachment proceedings have hit an all-time high. A recent poll shows that the American people are the happiest they've been with the direction of the country in 15 years. Whether it's the economy, security, military preparedness, safer streets or safer neighborhoods, they are all way up,” Herschmann said.
Herschmann added: "We, the American people, are happier. And yet the House managers tell you that the President needs to be removed because he's an immediate threat to our country.”
That’s because, Herschmann said, Democrats see the President as “an immediate, legitimate threat to their candidates.”
Herschmann admonished Democrats, saying “maybe if the House managers stop opposing him and harassing him and harassing everyone associated with him with the constant letters and the constant investigations, maybe we can even get more done.”
Then Herschmann moved into a call to action.
“Let's try something different now,” he urged. “Join us. Join us, one nation — one nation, one people. Enough is enough. Stop all of this.”
House manager on DOJ's impeachment comments: “You can't make this up"
Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff seized on comments made today in court by the Justice Department, which suggested the DOJ endorsed impeachment when the administration refused to cooperate.
What's this about: The court hearing in Washington was about the House’s lawsuit to enforce subpoenas for documents from the Justice and Commerce departments related to the 2020 Census. When asked by the judge what the House could do when the executive branch stonewalls, the DOJ lawyer James Burnham jumped right to “impeachment” as a powerful punitive example.
Schiff recounted the court-hearing action to the Senate this afternoon, less than four hours after Burnham gave the response to the judge.
“The judge says if the Congress can't enforce its subpoenas in court, then what remedy is there? And the Justice Department lawyer's response is impeachment. Impeachment,” Schiff said on Capitol Hill.
Members of the Senate laughed.
“You can't make this up. I mean, what more evidence do we need of the bad faith of this effort to cover up? “
More context: The House and Justice Department have been clashing over this question of what Congress can do if the executive branch ignores its subpoenas for months now.
When asked point blank by judges at previous court hearings what the House can do, DOJ attorneys previously emphasized appropriations powers and the House’s sergeant-at-arms’ now-defunct ability to arrest someone and hold them in the Capitol’s basement jail.
