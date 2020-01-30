GOP senator: It's "concerning" John Roberts won't read Rand Paul's question

Steve Helber/AP

Sen. Joni Ernst, A Republican from Iowa, said that it was “concerning” that Chief Justice John Roberts would not read Sen. Rand Paul’s question.

“That’s concerning. I think that all questions need to be considered,” she said. “If a senator is presenting a question, I think we should be able to hear the answer. “

What this is about: Earlier today, Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, left the Senate impeachment trial in the middle of the proceedings to address reporters on the question that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts refused to read because it named the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.

It was second rejected question in two days: A question from Paul last night also included the name. Paul believed he has every right to ask it, and that Roberts has no grounds to block it. But the question ran afoul of Roberts communicated redline, and Paul was informed by GOP leadership he couldn’t ask.