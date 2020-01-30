Murkowski does not plan to announce her decision on witness vote tonight 

Senate TV

Sen. Lindsey Graham and several other Republican senators — including closely watched GOP members Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander — asked the President's team about what relevant testimony John Bolton might provide if he were called as a witness.

Here's how they worded their question:

Assuming for argument sake that Bolton were to testify in the light most favorable to the allegations contained in the articles of impeachment, isn't it true that the allegations still would not rise to the level of an impeachable offense, and that, therefore, for this and other reasons, his testimony would add nothing to this case?

Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin repeated the oft-talking point from the President's team that there was "no quid pro quo."

He said that even if you take everything Bolton alleges as true, his allegations "don't as a matter of law rise to the level of an impeachable offense" because the House has not "characterized them as involving a crime."

Philbin continued: "But taking for the sake of argument the question as phrased, even if Ambassador Bolton would testify to that, even if you assumed it were true, there is no impeachable offense stated in the articles of impeachment."

The House managers were next asked to respond to the President's team.

Senate TV

Rep. Adam Schiff said the White House's response to the senators' question was basically, 'Too bad, there's nothing you can do. That's not impeachable."

Schiff added that the President's counsel's argument is: "'The President of the United States can withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid that we appropriated, can do so in violation of the law, can do so to coerce an ally in order to help him cheat in an election and you can't do anything about it...That's non-impeachable.'"

"I think our founders would be aghast," he added.