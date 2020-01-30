Impeachment trial of President Trump
Murkowski does not plan to announce her decision on witness vote tonight
Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she does not plan to announce her decision on the witness vote tonight, only saying she was going back to her office to “keep reading.”
“You can actually take pictures of my two volumes here, one and a half. I’m going to go back to my office, put some eye drops in so I can keep reading. I’ve been forming a lot of thoughts, so that’s gonna be my job now,” she said, referring to the volumes of notes she had taken during the trial so far.
When asked if she plans to announce in the morning, she said “yeah.”
When asked which way she’s leaning, she said, “I’m going to go read my volumes here,” and got on the Senate subway.
Collins to vote in support of witnesses
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, the moderate Republican, said late Thursday she would vote in support of witnesses in the impeachment trial.
"I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed," Collins wrote in a statement.
Murkowski: “I am going to reflect on what I’ve heard”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a key Republican swing vote, says she will continue to reflect on the trial so far before making her views on witnesses known.
“I am going to go reflect on what I have heard, re-read my notes and decide whether I need to hear more," she wrote in a statement.
Key Republican says he'll announce his decision on witnesses within the hour
Sen. Lamar Alexander said his statement will come within the hour. He said he has told Mitch McConnell his decision.
Asked if it was a difficult decision, he said he will let it speak for itself.
The senators asked 87 questions today
The senators asked 87 questions in today’s session.
They asked 93 questions yesterday, for a total of 180 questions asked over the two-day question-and-answer session.
The trial resumes Friday at 1 p.m. ET.
The trial is adjourned
The question-and-answer portion of the trial has ended. The Senate has adjourned until 1 p.m. Friday.
Nadler: House proved that Trump abused his power "beyond any doubt"
House manager Jerry Nadler closed out the question-and-answer portion of the trial by stating that there is "only one relevant question" for the senators to consider.
Nadler said:
"Did the president abuse his power by violating the law to withhold military aid from a foreign country, to extort that country into helping him — into helping his reelection campaign by slandering his opponent? That's the only relevant question for this trial. The House managers have proved that question beyond any doubt."
Nadler added that the President's team is "afraid of the witnesses" like John Bolton because they "will only strengthen the case" to remove Trump.
Both sides respond to question about what relevant testimony Bolton would provide
Sen. Lindsey Graham and several other Republican senators — including closely watched GOP members Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander — asked the President's team about what relevant testimony John Bolton might provide if he were called as a witness.
Here's how they worded their question:
Assuming for argument sake that Bolton were to testify in the light most favorable to the allegations contained in the articles of impeachment, isn't it true that the allegations still would not rise to the level of an impeachable offense, and that, therefore, for this and other reasons, his testimony would add nothing to this case?
Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin repeated the oft-talking point from the President's team that there was "no quid pro quo."
He said that even if you take everything Bolton alleges as true, his allegations "don't as a matter of law rise to the level of an impeachable offense" because the House has not "characterized them as involving a crime."
Philbin continued: "But taking for the sake of argument the question as phrased, even if Ambassador Bolton would testify to that, even if you assumed it were true, there is no impeachable offense stated in the articles of impeachment."
The House managers were next asked to respond to the President's team.
Rep. Adam Schiff said the White House's response to the senators' question was basically, 'Too bad, there's nothing you can do. That's not impeachable."
Schiff added that the President's counsel's argument is: "'The President of the United States can withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid that we appropriated, can do so in violation of the law, can do so to coerce an ally in order to help him cheat in an election and you can't do anything about it...That's non-impeachable.'"
"I think our founders would be aghast," he added.
Trump attacks Schiff: "He lies awake at night shifting and turning"
As his impeachment trial continued into the night, President Trump in Iowa attacked Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager from the House.
"Shifty Schiff is a very sick person,” the President told the crowd in Des Moines.
“He lies awake at night shifting and turning. Shifting,” Trump said, turning his arm in circles. “Shifting and turning in his bed, sweating like a dog.”
Trump then launched into a very animated impression of Schiff, crying, “‘How am I going to get him? How am I going to get him, he didn’t do anything wrong!’”
“Oh what a sick guy he is,” the President said to cheers and laughs from the crowd.