Trump attacks Schiff: "He lies awake at night shifting and turning"

Sen. John Thune talks with reporters outside his office on Wednesday, January 29. Steve Helber/AP/FILE

Speaking off-camera to reporters, Senate Majority Whip John Thune detailed the plans for Friday night — assuming the witness vote goes down. This is still fluid, and there is still a fair amount of uncertainty, according to Thune.

But the process he laid out potentially looks like this:

He said that after four hours of debate, there would be a vote on whether to call witnesses and seek documents.

Assuming that fails, he thinks that each side may want to huddle and discuss their next steps.

Then, he thinks that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would make a motion to go to final arguments, where both the House managers and defense team would make their final cases.

But that motion to go to final arguments is amendable, he said. That means Democrats could offer any number of amendments to drag out the proceedings.

If the senators decide they want to deliberate, they can vote to go into closed session. Thune made clear he does not favor going behind closed doors.

He said there's significant support in the GOP conference to going to the final votes tomorrow night, no matter how late it is. He sidestepped a question about the optics of acquitting Trump in the dead of night. But he said it's always possible that a final vote could be delayed to Saturday depending on how things go.