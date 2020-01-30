Impeachment trial of President Trump
Trump attacks Schiff: "He lies awake at night shifting and turning"
As his impeachment trial continued into the night, President Trump in Iowa attacked Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager from the House.
"Shifty Schiff is a very sick person,” the President told the crowd in Des Moines.
“He lies awake at night shifting and turning. Shifting,” Trump said, turning his arm in circles. “Shifting and turning in his bed, sweating like a dog.”
Trump then launched into a very animated impression of Schiff, crying, “‘How am I going to get him? How am I going to get him, he didn’t do anything wrong!’”
“Oh what a sick guy he is,” the President said to cheers and laughs from the crowd.
Schiff argues that it would take one week for witnesses in trial
In response to a question from Democrats asking what the Senate owes to the American public to ensure that all relevant facts are made known in this trial and not at some point in the future, Schiff reiterated his case to spend a week on witnesses.
Schiff said the Constitution gives the Senate "the sole power" to make the decision about witnesses.
"And under your sole power, you can say, we have made a decision. We're going to give the parties one week. We're going to let the chief justice make a fair determination of who is pertinent and who's not. We're not going to let the House decide who the President's witnesses are. We're not going to let the President decide who the House witnesses are. We will let them submit their top priorities and let the chief justice decide who is material and who's not. That is fully within your power."
The trial has resumed
The senators are back from a brief break. The question-and-answer part of the trial now continues.
Senate is taking a break
Mitch McConnell just announced a five minute break. After that, they'll resume the question-and-answer portion of the trial.
Republicans want final votes tomorrow night
Speaking off-camera to reporters, Senate Majority Whip John Thune detailed the plans for Friday night — assuming the witness vote goes down. This is still fluid, and there is still a fair amount of uncertainty, according to Thune.
But the process he laid out potentially looks like this:
He said that after four hours of debate, there would be a vote on whether to call witnesses and seek documents.
Assuming that fails, he thinks that each side may want to huddle and discuss their next steps.
Then, he thinks that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would make a motion to go to final arguments, where both the House managers and defense team would make their final cases.
But that motion to go to final arguments is amendable, he said. That means Democrats could offer any number of amendments to drag out the proceedings.
If the senators decide they want to deliberate, they can vote to go into closed session. Thune made clear he does not favor going behind closed doors.
He said there's significant support in the GOP conference to going to the final votes tomorrow night, no matter how late it is. He sidestepped a question about the optics of acquitting Trump in the dead of night. But he said it's always possible that a final vote could be delayed to Saturday depending on how things go.
"I can tell you that we have a high level of interest in just getting this done," he said.
Trump says Iowa senators are "fighting the hoax" at trial during Des Moines rally
Trump says that Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are not at tonight’s rally in Des Moines because they are in Washington “fighting for fairness, fighting the hoax, fighting for all of us.”
Here's what he said:
"Joni Ernst and the great Chuck Grassley are right now in Washington fighting for fairness, fighting the hoax, fighting for all of us. So they called, they said, 'Do you mind if we don't go tonight? We have to stay.' I said, 'I don't want you to be here, I want you to be where you are.' Because they are fighting for us."
Trump says impeachment "is a happy period for us"
During a campaign rally in Des Moines, President Trump went after Democrats in Congress for the impeachment trial underway in Washington. "We're having probably the best years in the history of our country, and I just got impeached. Can you believe it?" he asked.
"We got accountability for the vets, but they impeach the President — but no, that's not gonna work," Trump said, adding, "They want to overthrow the entire system of government — but that's not happening. Washington Democrats have spent the last three years trying to overturn the last election."
Trump then said, "This is a happy period for us. We call this impeachment light. Crazy Schiff...Shifty Schiff. But you know what? Today I hit my highest poll numbers since I got elected. The American people, and frankly people around the world, know it is a hoax. "
He predicted a straight sweep for Republicans in the November election, saying the GOP would win the House, the Senate and he would stay in the White House.
Key Republican senator asks Trump's lawyer why Senate shouldn't call Bolton to testify
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican from Alaska, asked counsel for the President to explain why they think the Senate should not call John Bolton to testify.
Here is how Murkowski, a closely watched swing vote on the question of witnesses, worded her question about Bolton:
You explained that Ambassador Sondland and Senator Johnson both said the President explicitly denied that he was looking for a quid pro quo with Ukraine. The reporting on Ambassador Bolton's book suggests the President told Bolton directly that the aid would not be released until Ukraine announced the investigations the President desired. This dispute about material facts weighs in favor of calling additional witnesses with direct knowledge. Why should this body not call Ambassador Bolton?
Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin responded, "I think the primary consideration here is to understand that the House could have pursued Ambassador Bolton."
He continued: "The House considered whether or not they would try to have him come testify and subpoena him. They chose not to subpoena him."
Philbin added that the Senate has to consider the precedent that will be set by how they vote on witnesses. "Because whatever is accepted in this case becomes the new normal for every impeachment proceeding in the future," he said.
"And it will do grave damage to this body as an institution to say that the proceedings in the House don't have to really be complete. You don't have to subpoena the witnesses that you think are necessary to prove your case. You don't really have to put it all together before you bring the package here."
Trump's team is not concerned by Dershowitz comments, official says
President Trump and his team are not concerned about Alan Dershowitz’s controversial defense of the President’s alleged quid pro quo, a White House official said.
“Not at all,” the official said.
Dershowitz told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he hadn't heard from Trump after his comments on the Senate floor on Wednesday but that he had no indication the President was upset.
Speaking from Miami, Dershowitz said his absence from the trial today was not a sign he was being sidelined. He said he had unalterable plans to be in Miami for the Super Bowl with his family.
"The President's team urged me to stay. They wanted me to talk about these issues and constitutional issues. I couldn't do it. So, it's not that the President or the President's team were upset about the argument."
Watch Dershowitz's former student challenge his legal argument: