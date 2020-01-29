The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump enters its next phase today. Over the course of next two days, senators will have 16 hours to ask both the House prosecutors and Trump's defense team questions.

This is a very important period of this trial, and it could impact how senators ultimately vote on the possibility of having witnesses and documents.When you look at what has kept the uncommitted GOP senators from making up their minds, it’s this period where they may get the answers they are looking for.

In other words: Don’t skip over these next 16 hours and only focus on witness vote. The witness vote, CNN is told by some senators, will likely be determined by how the next two days on the floor transpire.

For some — but not all — who haven’t made up their minds, there are specific questions they want answers to, and those answers will play a large role in determining where they end up.