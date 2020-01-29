Behind the scenes, House members on the President’s defense team, including Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, have been working with Republican senators to try and craft trial questions that will “bring to light some of the major deficiencies of the House impeachment case,” according to one source familiar with the discussions.

Starting today, senators will have 16 hours to both House prosecutors and Trump's defense team questions.

The discussions have largely been with conservatives in the Senate, including Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee who has had a pivotal role in the trial consulting with the White House and engaging with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on how to structure the organizing resolution.

Last night, Meadows and Jordan (along with attorney Steve Castor) met in Lee’s office to go over the best strategy, but there have also been other communications as well.

A senior GOP aide told CNN that House members who know the case well and have had a front-row seat to House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff’s style in public hearings and weeks of closed-door depositions, have suggested that GOP senators might be better served to direct their questions at the President’s defense team to make points they think Schiff missed rather than try and play gotcha with Schiff.

The House members are advising senators “that they should direct questions to the White House team because Schiff has message tested answers for everything we could throw at him.”

Does that mean all the questions will be directed at the White House team? Absolutely not. The GOP conference is vast, and House members’ advice is just that, guidance. The temptation, of course, to question Schiff might be too great for some conservatives who have questions about the whistleblower. In addition, a lot of Senators don’t take kindly to being told how to structure questions. And, expect that moderates may have a totally separate view of what they want out of the Q-and-A portion of the trial.

But during Clinton, the GOP senators did direct a lot of questions at the House managers (who were also Republicans at the time.)