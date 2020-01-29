Impeachment trial of President Trump
Trump's House allies helped with GOP senator questions
Behind the scenes, House members on the President’s defense team, including Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, have been working with Republican senators to try and craft trial questions that will “bring to light some of the major deficiencies of the House impeachment case,” according to one source familiar with the discussions.
Starting today, senators will have 16 hours to both House prosecutors and Trump's defense team questions.
The discussions have largely been with conservatives in the Senate, including Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee who has had a pivotal role in the trial consulting with the White House and engaging with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on how to structure the organizing resolution.
Last night, Meadows and Jordan (along with attorney Steve Castor) met in Lee’s office to go over the best strategy, but there have also been other communications as well.
A senior GOP aide told CNN that House members who know the case well and have had a front-row seat to House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff’s style in public hearings and weeks of closed-door depositions, have suggested that GOP senators might be better served to direct their questions at the President’s defense team to make points they think Schiff missed rather than try and play gotcha with Schiff.
The House members are advising senators “that they should direct questions to the White House team because Schiff has message tested answers for everything we could throw at him.”
Does that mean all the questions will be directed at the White House team? Absolutely not. The GOP conference is vast, and House members’ advice is just that, guidance. The temptation, of course, to question Schiff might be too great for some conservatives who have questions about the whistleblower. In addition, a lot of Senators don’t take kindly to being told how to structure questions. And, expect that moderates may have a totally separate view of what they want out of the Q-and-A portion of the trial.
But during Clinton, the GOP senators did direct a lot of questions at the House managers (who were also Republicans at the time.)
Why the question period that starts today is so important
The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump enters its next phase today. Over the course of next two days, senators will have 16 hours to ask both the House prosecutors and Trump's defense team questions.
This is a very important period of this trial, and it could impact how senators ultimately vote on the possibility of having witnesses and documents.When you look at what has kept the uncommitted GOP senators from making up their minds, it’s this period where they may get the answers they are looking for.
In other words: Don’t skip over these next 16 hours and only focus on witness vote. The witness vote, CNN is told by some senators, will likely be determined by how the next two days on the floor transpire.
For some — but not all — who haven’t made up their minds, there are specific questions they want answers to, and those answers will play a large role in determining where they end up.
Trump tweets that he fired Bolton because "if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now"
President Trump is blasted his former national security adviser John Bolton on Twitter this morning, saying he “begged” Trump for a “non senate approved job” adding that Bolton was fired “because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?”
Trump did not mention Bolton at his rally last night at his rally in New Jersey. And just last week, Trump said he has “always gotten along” with Bolton.
Here's what he said last week:
“And I've always gotten along — I've actually gotten along with John Bolton. He didn't get along with other people — a lot of other people. But when he knows my thoughts on certain people in other governments -- and we're talking about massive trade deals, and war and peace, and all these different things that we talk about — that's really a very important national security problem, I think,” Trump said at the time.
Democrats don't have the votes to call witnesses. Republicans don't have the votes to block them.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t have the votes to finish the impeachment trial without witnesses — yet.
There is a group of Senate Republicans who remain on the fence about whether to vote to consider witnesses or move toward a quick end to the trial. It's not a large group — the vast majority of the GOP conference is firmly behind the White House — but it's enough to create serious questions about how this will all end up.
Republicans coming out of a closed-door conference meeting yesterday appeared confident McConnell would get the votes in place before the vote, but as one told me last night: “I guess I really have no idea. Seems like we’ll be fine. This is kind of where Mitch thrives. But I really just don’t know.”
Here is the bottom line: Senate Republicans don’t have the votes to block witnesses. Senate Democrats don’t have the votes to move to consider witnesses.
As the Senate impeachment trial moves into the senator question-and-answer period, the weight of history, precedent and the politics of the moment are all on a handful of Republican senators who will decide how much longer this process will go — and how fulsome it will be.
What to expect during the question-and-answer session
Starting today, senators will have two days to ask both sides questions about the impeachment case.
How it works: They will alternate between a Republican question and a Democratic question.
Questions can be directed to either the House managers or the President's team.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts encouraged lawyers on both sides yesterday to try to keep answer to five minutes, following the guidance from the Bill Clinton impeachment trial.
This is the official Senate question form that will be used during session:
Catch up: Here's what happened in the impeachment trial yesterday
President Trump's legal team made their final opening arguments yesterday in the Senate impeachment trial.
In case you missed it, here's what happened yesterday:
- Trump's defense team makes their final plea: White House Counsel Pat Cipollone urged senators to reject the impeachment articles against Trump and defend "our Constitution." He also urged them to "come together on both sides of the aisle and end the era of impeachment for good."
- Democrats argue for witnesses: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House manager Adam Schiff called for more evidence and witnesses at the impeachment trial. Schiff urged Republican senators to bring in former national security adviser John Bolton to testify.
- The focus on the John Bolton revelations continued: Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren told reporters today that she believes “the pressure is mounting on the Republicans to decide what they're going to do about John Bolton.” Meanwhile, GOP Sen. Mitt Romney said he’d rather hear from Bolton himself rather than just see a manuscript.
- Trump's ex-chief of staff says he believes Bolton: Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said he believes Bolton's allegation that Trump told the former national security adviser that US security aid to Ukraine was conditioned on an investigation of the President's political rivals, adding that Bolton should be heard from. "If John Bolton says that in the book, I believe John Bolton," Kelly said last night.