Impeachment trial of President Trump
Trump watched a "bit" of the Senate trial today
President Trump believes his lawyers were "great" today in the question-and-answer phase of the impeachment trial, a White House official said.
Trump watched for a "bit," according to the official.
Meanwhile, the President has been active on Twitter.
He tweeted a video of his former national security adviser John Bolton describing the calls between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “warm and cordial.”
Along with the video, Trump tweeted, “GAME OVER!”
The video was referenced on the Senate floor today by Trump’s legal team prior to the President’s tweet.
The Senate is on a 45-minute dinner break
The Senate impeachment trial just took a 45-minute dinner break.
When the Senate is back in session, the question-and-answer period will continue.
Senators get 16 hours total over the course of two days to ask questions.
Republican senators groan when Nadler takes a dig at defense team
As President Trump's attorney Alan Dershowitz was answering Sen. Joe Manchin’s question about what changed over the last 22 years in his views about what constitutes an impeachable offense, both Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins were taking notes furiously.
When House manager Jerry Nadler concluded his remarks with a dig at Dershowitz, saying “all scholars” agree with his assessment on high crimes and misdemeanors “except for Mr. Dershowitz,” there were audible groans from a number of Republicans on their side of the aisle.
Schiff: Conspiracy theories surrounding the whistleblower are "complete and total fiction"
Lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff did not pull punches this afternoon when discussing the whistleblower and why protecting his or her identity was so paramount.
Schiff, a Democrat from California, also explained why the conspiracy theories surrounding the whistleblower, who came forward with accusations concerning President Trump and his interactions with Ukraine, are complete lies.
"In short, the conspiracy theory which was outlined earlier that the whistleblower colluded with the intel committee staff to hatch an impeachment inquiry is a complete and total fiction," Schiff said. "This was confirmed by the remarkable accuracy of the whistleblower complaint which has been corroborated by the evidence that we subsequently gathered in all material respects. So, I won't go into anything that could lead to the revelation or the identity of the whistleblower, but I can tell you because my staff's names have been brought into the proceeding that my staff acted at all times with the most complete professionalism."
About the whistleblower complaint: Trump was briefed in late August on a whistleblower complaint alleging he pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rival, while withholding security aid to Kiev.
In December, Trump retweeted an attack that included an unsubstantiated name of the intelligence community whistleblower at the heart of the Ukraine scandal.
A day later, the retweeted message was no longer visible to some Twitter users. It appeared for most of the day. Trump or someone with access to his account ultimately removed the controversial retweet.
Fact check: Lev Parnas was not ejected from the Senate gallery, lawyer says
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz got more than 14,000 retweets for a claim that Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, had just been kicked out of the Senate gallery during the impeachment proceedings.
“Scenes from the impeachment trial: Schumer invited Lev Parnas to be his personal guest today at the trial. Minutes ago, Parnas was ejected from the gallery...because he’s wearing an ankle bracelet mandated bc he’s a criminal defendant accused of serious felonies! #CantMakeItUp,” Cruz wrote.
Facts First: Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph Bondy, says this didn’t happen: Parnas, who is wearing a court-mandated GPS-monitoring ankle braceletnever tried to enter the Senate gallery, which prohibits electronics. People in the gallery also said they did not witness Parnas being ejected.
Bondy said in his own tweet: “Fake news Ted Cruz, makes up something that can’t be made up. Lev Parnas’ attorneys attended the trial, while Lev joined us for a unity walk & press conference. Lev wasn’t ‘ejected.’”
A Trump campaign account was among those to retweet Cruz’s claim. Bondy had said in advance of his visit to the Capitol that Parnas would be in Washington but would not try to enter into the Senate. Bondy and Parnas confirmed those plans Wednesday morning, when the two walked from Union Station to Capitol Hill.
Bondy did get trial tickets from the office of Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer. A Schumer spokesperson told the Washington Post that Bondy is a New York constituent who had made a request.
Parnas has been indicted on campaign finance charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. After his indictment, he began providing information to House Democrats leading the impeachment push.
Trump's lawyers were unaware that Bolton's book would be "problematic" for the President
President Trump's attorney Patrick Philbin said no one had notified him or the White House legal team on whether the forthcoming book from former national security adviser John Bolton would cause problems for Trump.
"No, no one from inside of the White House or outside of the White House told us that the publication of the book would be problematic for the President. I think that we assumed that Mr. Bolton was disgruntled and we did not expect that he was going to be saying a lot of nice things about the President, but nobody told us anything like that," Philbin said.
What you need to know about Bolton's book: On Sunday, The New York Times, citing multiple people's descriptions of an unpublished draft manuscript by Bolton, reported Trump in August told his then-national security adviser that he wanted to continue holding military aid to Ukraine until the country helped with investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden.
Trump's attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, his potential 2020 rival, are at the center of the President's impeachment trial.
Trump has repeatedly made unfounded and false claims to allege that the Bidens acted improperly in Ukraine. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.
Trump's lawyer says he doesn't know when the legal team learned of Bolton's manuscript
The President’s deputy counsel told the Senate today that he didn’t “know off the top of his head” when the legal team learned that the manuscript for former national security adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming book had been submitted to the National Security Council.
“At some point, I don't know off the top of my head the exact date,” Patrick Philbin said in response to a question asking when the team was notified and if they had done anything to block the book’s release.
Philbin added: “The manuscript had been submitted to the NSC for review, it is with career NSC staff for review, the White House counsel's office was notified it was there."
Philbin then read the letter from NSC staff that was sent to Bolton’s lawyer which said the manuscript remained under review due to “a significant amount of classified information.”
“Ambassador Bolton was notified that the manuscript he submitted includes classified information, including at the top secret level, so in the current form it can't be published, but they will work with him as expeditiously as possible to provide guidance so it can be revised and he can tell his story,” Philbin said.
Sources on the President’s legal team declined to say whether they had been briefed on the manuscript.
Trump's legal team was asked about the whistleblower
President Trump’s counsel was asked during the Senate impeachment trial today whether the President’s defense team had reason to believe National Security Council officials and the whistleblower coordinated to “take out” Trump.
“The only knowledge that we have … comes from public reports,” Pat Philbin, an attorney on Trump’s legal team, responded. “I gather there is a news report … that suggests a name for the whistleblower, suggests where he worked … at that time while detailed at the NSC staff for then Vice President Biden and that there were others who worked there. We have no knowledge of that other than what is in those reports and I don’t want to get into speculating."
Philbin added that the question may have been addressed in the intelligence community inspector general’s testimony, “but that testimony, contacts with the whistleblower, contacts between members of manager Schiff’s staff and the whistleblower are shrouded in secrecy to this day.”
He said the information “would seem to be relevant since the whistleblower started this entire inquiry.”
Philbin reiterated that the counsel only knows of what is in public reports, including reports of “inaccuracies in the whistleblower’s report.”
He added that getting to the bottom of “motivations, bias, how this was all created, could potentially be relevant.”
What we know about the whistleblower complaint: Trump was briefed in late August on a whistleblower complaint alleging he pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rival, while withholding security aid to Kiev.