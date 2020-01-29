Trump watched a "bit" of the Senate trial today

President Trump believes his lawyers were "great" today in the question-and-answer phase of the impeachment trial, a White House official said.

Trump watched for a "bit," according to the official.

Meanwhile, the President has been active on Twitter.

He tweeted a video of his former national security adviser John Bolton describing the calls between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “warm and cordial.”

Along with the video, Trump tweeted, “GAME OVER!”

The video was referenced on the Senate floor today by Trump’s legal team prior to the President’s tweet.