Impeachment trial of President Trump
McConnell expected to move quickly to acquit Trump if witness vote fails Friday
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to move quickly to acquit President Trump if a closely-watched vote planned Friday to compel witnesses and documents for Trump’s impeachment trial is defeated, according to Sen. John Thune, who is the number two GOP Senate Republican.
“In the end it’s going to be up to the leader, but my view would be at that point you would want to start bringing this thing to a conclusion," Thune said tonight. “I’m not sure there would be any value or any point in keeping it going.”
Thune noted that after the question of witnesses is resolved, the organizing resolution for the trial allows for an open-ended number of procedural motions to be made by senators, something that might slow a quick end to the trial especially if Democrats demand a large series of debates and votes on motions.
Each motion is debatable for two hours as are any amendments to them, according to Alan Frumin, a former Senate parliamentarian.
A top Democratic aide declined to speculate how many motions Democratic senators might offer.
Thune said McConnell, as majority leader, has the right of first recognition, giving him the chance to move to go to closing arguments, possible closed-door deliberations, and then votes on the two articles of impeachment.
“If that vote were defeated on Friday, you’d be through the part where the organizing resolution governs what happens and then it’s pretty much open motions. The leader would have the right of first recognition and if he wanted to move to closing arguments I suspect we’d do that,” Thune said.
GOP leaders have not said how much time is expected for each side to make closing arguments nor if they expect the Senate to go into closed-door deliberations before casting final votes on the impeachment articles.
A final vote on the articles could happen as early as Friday or could slide to Saturday or later depending on how events play out.
Democratic congresswoman calls Trump an "ongoing threat"
House manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren claimed President Trump "attempted to upend the constitutional order for his own personal benefit" when asked today on the Senate floor whether the President's plan to have Ukraine investigate his political rival needed to succeed in order for him to be impeached.
"The answer is no. Just as, although this is not a criminal offense, if you attempted murder, but didn't succeed, you would not be innocent. The President has attempted to upend the constitutional order for his own personal benefit. He has used the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference and we know this by the President's own statements, the acting chief of staff confession, substantial documentary witnesses testimony. And this has grave consequences for our national security, has threatened election security, as well as undermining US credibility and our values abroad. Because the President continues to act in this manner, we believe that this is an ongoing threat," Lofgren told lawmakers tonight.
What lies at the heart of impeachment: The President demanded that the newly-elected Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, publicly announce investigations into a political rival that he apparently feared the most, former Vice President Joe Biden, and into a discredited theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 presidential election.
Romney was brought up in a hypothetical at the trial today
Asked about being invoked in hypothetical questions today, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney joked, “That's not where you hope to be mentioned — is in an impeachment trial.”
Romney added, “I did tell my son, quickly divest yourself of that million dollars that I heard about. I'm not quite sure what that was about.”
Hours earlier, Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, asked senators how they’d react if President Barack Obama had asked Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev for an investigation into Romney, his 2012 political opponent, while withholding military aid to Ukraine as leverage.
“Do any of us have any question that Barack Obama would be impeached for that kind of misconduct?” Schiff asked
Later, Republican senators asked Schiff if Obama would have had the authority to ask for an investigation if he had evidence that Romney’s son was being paid a million dollars per year by a corrupt Russian company, while Romney acted to benefit that company.
Trump's legal team was asked if he thinks foreign election interference is illegal. Here's what they said.
President Trump's legal team did not answer question on whether the President believes that foreign interference in American elections is illegal. Instead, Trump’s counsel pivoted to whether information from a foreign country would violate campaign finance laws.
Chief Justice John Roberts read the question from Democratic Sen. Chris Coons on the Senate floor.
“In June, 2019, President Trump said that if Russia or China offered information on his opponent, ‘There's nothing wrong with listening,’ and he might not alert the FBI because, ‘give me a break, life doesn't work that way,’” Roberts read aloud. “Does President Trump agree with your statement that foreigners' involvement in American elections is illegal?”
Here's how Trump's team responded:
“I think Congress has specified specific ways in which foreigners cannot be involved in elections,” attorney Patrick Philbin. “The Department of Justice concluded that there was no such violation here,” he argued, “So that is not something that is involved in this case.”
The question-and-answer session has resumed
The Senate impeachment trial is back in session.
Senators are continuing to ask questions of both the House managers and President Trump's defense team.
The Senate takes a short break
Senators are taking a break until 10 p.m. ET.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated that the question-and-answer session would continue after the break.
Senators are taking lots of notes at today's session
The senators appeared to be taking notes as President Trump's defense team and House manager answered questions.
Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote something down on a long, rectangle piece of paper when Trump's defense team answered a question from Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Sen. Tammy Baldwin leaned over to see what Sanders was writing, and as Sanders was trying to put the note in his jacket pocket, Baldwin asked to see what he wrote and Sanders showed her.
When Sen. Mitt Romney asked a question about the date the military aide was put on hold to Ukraine, Sen. Susan Collins leaned over to Sen. Lisa Murkowski and both of them wrote something down.
In the first half of the hour, there were way more chairs on the Republican side that were empty, but in the latter half of the hour, it was the reverse.
When House manager Adam Schiff answered Sanders’ question about why people should believe anything Trump says given how many times it’s been documented that he lied and he said “I’m not sure where to begin," there was audible laughter from the Republican side.
Here's what Trump's legal team said about the timing of the Ukraine aid delay
President Trump’s legal team didn’t answer directly when asked about the date that the President officially held up military aid to Ukraine. The question came from Republican Sen. Mitt Romney.
“I don’t think that there is evidence in the record of a specific date, the specific date,” Trump's attorney Patrick Philbin said, “but there is testimony in the record that individuals at OMB and elsewhere were aware of a hold as of July 3, and there is evidence in the record of the President’s rationales from even earlier than that time.”
He said that the President asked questions about the assistance and “burden sharing” with NATO allies as early as June.
“There is an e-mail from June 24 that has been publicly released from the chief of staff down to a staffer in DOD relating on the subject line ‘POTUS follow-up’, it’s a follow-up from a meeting with POTUS, the President of the United States, concerning a question that had been asked about Ukraine assistance," Philbin said.
Philbin continued, reading from the email, “'What was the funding used for? Did it go to US firms? Who funded it, and what did other NATO members spend to support Ukraine?’ So from the very beginning in June, the President had expressed his concern about burden sharing, what the other NATO members do.”
Philbin added that others knew about the hold as of July 3.
“There is testimony from later in the summer that the President had raised concerns about corruption in Ukraine, and so that is the evidence in the record that reflects the President's concern," he added.
Chief Justice John Roberts reviewed the senators' questions before the trial today
Chief Justice John Roberts was able to review questions from senators who submitted them prior to the start of today’s proceedings, according to two sources.
It was during that period it was communicated to GOP leaders that he would not read the name of the whistleblower if it was included in a submitted question.
As CNN reported, Republican Sen. Rand Paul has a question that does just that.
That’s what’s been driving the dispute up to this point.
Roberts made clear he wouldn’t do it, and GOP leaders are attempting to work around that.
There have been several other whistleblower questions, some that even included identifying information, which Roberts has read. It’s the alleged name itself that is his redline, sources said.