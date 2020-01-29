GOP senator: Republican "momentum" right now is to end trial

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from a red state, told CNN that the Senate should allow Justice John Roberts to determine which witnesses are pertinent — and he said that if Hunter Biden is one of those people, then he should be called to testify.

“I want witnesses. I definitely want witnesses. The only thing I’ve said is that there should be an adult in the room and that’s Chief Justice Roberts. We should vote again on Chief Justice Roberts being able to determine who is pertinent... if Hunter Biden is one of the people who is pertinent to the evidence or to the trial then absolutely," Manchin said.

Earlier this morning on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Manchin said that he believes Hunter Biden could "clear himself," and that "if a judge or whoever rules that it's pertinent" then he would support him testifying.

"I don't have a problem there, because this is why we are where we are," Manchin said of Biden. "Now, I think that he could clear himself, of what I know and what I've heard, but being afraid to put anybody that might have pertinent information is wrong, no matter if you're a Democrat or Republican..."

Manchin also repeated that he thought both the House managers and defense team did "admirable jobs." When asked if he is considering potentially splitting his vote and acquitting President Trump on the obstruction of justice charge, Manchin said he'll be closer to a decision after the questioning period.

"I have a question. I want to ask somebody have you ever been in a trial when you weren't able to call witnesses?" Manchin said. "That's one simple question I want to ask."