Impeachment trial of President Trump
GOP senator: Republican "momentum" right now is to end trial
Sen. John Barrasso, a member of Senate GOP leadership, said the Republican "momentum" right now is to end the impeachment trial.
“The momentum in the conference clearly is to just ending this," he said. "We've had 17 witnesses already in the House ... The American public isn’t paying attention anymore."
On former national security adviser John Bolton's manuscript, Barrasso said: “Even if everything in the book is true, it doesn’t rise to the level of impeachment.”
Chief Justice John Roberts will be the voice of the senators today
Today marks a shift in the role Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will play in the Senate impeachment trial.
He will become the voice of the senators when he reads their questions to the House managers and White House defense team during the 16-hour question and answer period of the trial.
At the start of each query, Roberts is expected — per tradition — to announce which senator has put forward the question. He will alternate reading questions from Republicans and Democrats.
As the presiding officer, the Senate rules give the Chief Justice voting power in case of a 50-50 tie, although this authority has not been tested in modern times.
Before today, the Chief Justice has remained relatively silent throughout the trial, with the exception of his 1 a.m. admonishment of both the House managers and the White House lawyers.
Red state Democrat says he's open to having Hunter Biden testify
Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from a red state, told CNN that the Senate should allow Justice John Roberts to determine which witnesses are pertinent — and he said that if Hunter Biden is one of those people, then he should be called to testify.
“I want witnesses. I definitely want witnesses. The only thing I’ve said is that there should be an adult in the room and that’s Chief Justice Roberts. We should vote again on Chief Justice Roberts being able to determine who is pertinent... if Hunter Biden is one of the people who is pertinent to the evidence or to the trial then absolutely," Manchin said.
Earlier this morning on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Manchin said that he believes Hunter Biden could "clear himself," and that "if a judge or whoever rules that it's pertinent" then he would support him testifying.
"I don't have a problem there, because this is why we are where we are," Manchin said of Biden. "Now, I think that he could clear himself, of what I know and what I've heard, but being afraid to put anybody that might have pertinent information is wrong, no matter if you're a Democrat or Republican..."
Manchin also repeated that he thought both the House managers and defense team did "admirable jobs." When asked if he is considering potentially splitting his vote and acquitting President Trump on the obstruction of justice charge, Manchin said he'll be closer to a decision after the questioning period.
"I have a question. I want to ask somebody have you ever been in a trial when you weren't able to call witnesses?" Manchin said. "That's one simple question I want to ask."
Where the witness votes stand now
After the 16 hours of questions-and-answers, which start today in the Senate impeachment trials, senators are likely to consider a motion to hear from witnesses at the trial.
The Senate needs 51 votes to approve a motion to have witnesses. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote for witnesses, at least four Republicans would need to join them to pass a motion.
Right now, Senate Democrats don’t have the votes to move to consider witnesses, and Senate Republicans don’t have the votes to block witnesses (although Republicans coming out of a closed-door conference meeting yesterday appeared confident Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would get the votes in place before the vote).
Only one person knows the exact universe of who stands where in the GOP conference: McConnell.
But this is what we do know about how GOP senators could vote:
Strong lean toward "yes":
- Sen. Susan Collins
- Sen. Mitt Romney
Soft lean toward "yes":
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski
Firmly undecided:
- Sen. Lamar Alexander
Unclear:
- Sen. Rob Portman
- Sen. Pat Toomey
- Sen. Bill Cassidy
Note: CNN is told there may be one or two who we haven’t been paying attention to who may be in this group. But the universe of undecided is actually quite small in the GOP conference. There is now tremendous pressure on them from all sides to make up their minds.
Key GOP senator doesn't know how the witness vote will go
As Republican Sen. Susan Collins walked into a hearing this morning, she told reporters that she does not know how the votes will fall on witnesses, but that there have been discussions and that she believes both sides should be able to call witnesses — if the Senate agrees to go down that route.
"There have been a lot of discussions, but I have no idea how the votes are going to fall," the Maine Republican said. "And it's also very important that there be fairness, that each side be able to select a witness or two."
Collins was also asked what the White House was doing to try and change her mind, to which she said "nothing."
Why Collins matters: The Senate needs 51 votes to approve a motion to have witnesses. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote for witnesses, at least four Republicans would need to join them to pass a motion.
Right now, Collins is one of two Republican senators who are publicly, strongly leaning toward voting to have witnesses. Sen. Mitt Romney is the other.
Jared Kushner says he has not seen Bolton's manuscript
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner walked right past the cameras after his "Fox and Friends" interview, which was mostly about the Trump Middle East peace proposal.
But, the Fox hosts did ask a couple of questions at the end about impeachment and former national security adviser John Bolton's book.
Kushner said he he had not seen the book and does not know what’s in it.
“Everyone leaves, writes books about what a hero they were,” Kushner said.
About the book: In a manuscript of his forthcoming book first reported by The New York Times, the former national security adviser says Trump ordered him to maintain a hold on US military aid to Ukraine until it agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
On the possibility of having witnesses at the impeachment, Kushner said:
"I think it would be unfortunate because it's just going to take more time... but the reality is is that if they end up going to a witness phase the President's done nothing wrong that will further be proven. But you will find is what was the whistleblower doing, what were the Bidens up to — there was a lot of dirty things that have been happening for a long time. And a witness phase will give the American people the opportunity to learn about that. But even with that being said, it's a waste of time."
Here are some of questions that could be asked during the trial today
Today marks the start of the 16-hour question-and-answer period of the Senate impeachment trial.
The chamber is expected to hear eight hours of questions today. The questions will be submitted to Chief Justice John Roberts by senators, and he will read aloud the questions alternating between Republican and Democrats.
The questions must be directed to either the House managers or the White House defense counsel.
Here's what we're expecting senators to ask:
- Senators in both parties tell CNN a large majority of the questions will be designed to have their side flesh out specific issues that better make their case.
- Democrats plan to ask the House managers to respond to the counsel's Vice President Biden presentation in an effort to rebut it in full.
- Republicans will ask the White House defense much the same, in an effort to expand on it.
- Democrats will tee up several questions underscoring the importance of witnesses and documents to a fair trial.
- Republicans will tee up questions that underscore their view that the trial needs to come to an end soon.
- John Bolton will be brought up in questions from both sides, CNN is told.
Trump's House allies helped with GOP senator questions
Behind the scenes, House members on the President’s defense team, including Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, have been working with Republican senators to try and craft trial questions that will “bring to light some of the major deficiencies of the House impeachment case,” according to one source familiar with the discussions.
Starting today, senators will have 16 hours to both House prosecutors and Trump's defense team questions.
The discussions have largely been with conservatives in the Senate, including Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee who has had a pivotal role in the trial consulting with the White House and engaging with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on how to structure the organizing resolution.
Last night, Meadows and Jordan (along with attorney Steve Castor) met in Lee’s office to go over the best strategy, but there have also been other communications as well.
A senior GOP aide told CNN that House members who know the case well and have had a front-row seat to House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff’s style in public hearings and weeks of closed-door depositions, have suggested that GOP senators might be better served to direct their questions at the President’s defense team to make points they think Schiff missed rather than try and play gotcha with Schiff.
The House members are advising senators “that they should direct questions to the White House team because Schiff has message tested answers for everything we could throw at him.”
Does that mean all the questions will be directed at the White House team? Absolutely not. The GOP conference is vast, and House members’ advice is just that, guidance. The temptation, of course, to question Schiff might be too great for some conservatives who have questions about the whistleblower. In addition, a lot of Senators don’t take kindly to being told how to structure questions. And, expect that moderates may have a totally separate view of what they want out of the Q-and-A portion of the trial.
But during Clinton, the GOP senators did direct a lot of questions at the House managers (who were also Republicans at the time.)
Why the question period that starts today is so important
The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump enters its next phase today. Over the course of next two days, senators will have 16 hours to ask both the House prosecutors and Trump's defense team questions.
This is a very important period of this trial, and it could impact how senators ultimately vote on the possibility of having witnesses and documents.When you look at what has kept the uncommitted GOP senators from making up their minds, it’s this period where they may get the answers they are looking for.
In other words: Don’t skip over these next 16 hours and only focus on witness vote. The witness vote, CNN is told by some senators, will likely be determined by how the next two days on the floor transpire.
For some — but not all — who haven’t made up their minds, there are specific questions they want answers to, and those answers will play a large role in determining where they end up.