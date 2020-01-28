Impeachment trial of President Trump
5 key moments to watch today
The Senate is continuing with the impeachment trial of President Trump, and the President's legal team is expected to have its third and final day of opening arguments today.
Here's a look at what we're watching:
- 11 a.m. ET: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer will hold a news conference.
- 11:30 a.m. ET: We're expected a GOP news conference.
- 11:30 a.m. and noon ET: The Senate will have closed-door party lunches.
- 1 p.m. ET: The Senate impeachment trial resumes.
- 7 p.m. ET: President Trump will hold a rally in New Jersey. It's not clear if he'll bring up impeachment in his speech.
Democrats don't have the votes for witnesses now, but that could change
The Senate impeachment trial has entered perhaps its most fluid phase – one where the White House is still technically presenting its defense, but senators in both parties are maneuvering for what comes next.
New revelations seemingly appear daily, all as senators attempt to structure their questions for the looming question-and-answer period and, of course, figure out how they will vote on whether to proceed to consider subpoenas for witnesses and documents.
As of this morning, neither of those phases had definitive outcomes – and they are both coming soon.
Where the votes stand: At this point in time, 51 votes in favor of moving to consider witnesses and documents do not exist, according to multiple high ranking GOP aides and officials. That doesn’t mean they won’t at some point — even some time soon.
But the reality is many GOP senators are keeping their cards close, even from leaders. Again: things are fluid.
Remember: If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote to have witnesses and documents, at least four Republicans need to join them in order to pass a motion.
Trump defense team is expected to wrap arguments early today
Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow are expected to make brief closing arguments starting this afternoon at 1 p.m. ET, when the Senate trial resumes.
Expect around two hours, a person familiar said. But they cautioned the timing could shift some.
It is unclear yet whether the Senate will then end for the day.
Timing on how the rest of the trial will play out is still fluid
Today will be Trump's legal team's third and final day for opening argument (each side was given 24 hours over the course of three hours to present their initial case).
A GOP official tells CNN the White House team does not plan to use all of its remaining time today. But what that means for what’s next is still TBD.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could move to the next phase of the trial — a question-and-answer period — as soon as the defense team yields back, but that also remains fluid. It will largely depend on how long the White House goes and how senators are feeling about pushing forward.
When is the vote to proceed to witnesses? Sen. John Thune told CN the vote on whether or not to proceed to consideration of subpoenas for witnesses and documents will likely take place Friday or Saturday.
That would seem to imply the question-and-answer period won’t begin til Wednesday, but stay tuned.
When is the final vote to find Trump guilty or not guilty? We're not sure. But here's what we do know about the schedule:
- The question-and-answer period is given 16 hours, and Democrats have made clear they plan to utilize the whole thing.
- Then, there will be four hours of debate, equally divided, between the House managers and White House Counsel on whether to move to consider witnesses and documents.
- Then the Senate could, technically, move into close session for deliberations, though nobody is sure if that will occur.
- Then, they will vote on witnesses.
- How that vote comes down dictates your choose-your-own adventure timing for the final vote. If the Senate doesn't vote to have witnesses and documents, the chamber could move on to a final vote ASAP. If senators vote to have witnesses, the trial will continue.
In other words: Nobody knows when the trial will officially end.
How the Bolton revelations are upending the Senate impeachment trial
President Trump's former national security adviser upended the Senate impeachment trial on Monday.
Much of the attention on Capitol Hill focused on the Republican senators and how they are reacting to Sunday night's New York Times bombshell that John Bolton's draft manuscript says Trump told him US security assistance to Ukraine was conditioned on investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden.
Two key moderate Republicans said the Bolton news strengthened the case for having witnesses in the trial — and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah predicted it was "increasingly likely" that other Republicans would now join him in calling for Bolton to testify.
But other GOP senators, including in Republican leadership, downplayed or dismissed the developments.
Catch up: Here's what happened yesterday in the impeachment trial
President Trump's defense team will continue their opening arguments today in the Senate impeachment trial.
A lot happened yesterday on Capitol Hill. In case you missed it, here are some of highlights:
- The John Bolton manuscript: Much of the attention on Capitol Hill focused on the Republican senators and how they are reacting to Sunday night's New York Times bombshell that John Bolton's draft manuscript says Trump told him US security assistance to Ukraine was conditioned on investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden.
- Trump's defense team reacts to the Bolton news: President Trump lawyer and Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz argued that Bolton’s accusations do not amount to an impeachable offense. "Let me repeat: Nothing in the Bolton revelations — even if true — would rise to the level of an abuse of power or an impeachable offense,” Dershowitz said.
- GOP senators downplayed the Bolton manuscript: Republican Sen. John Cornyn downplayed the significance of Bolton's revelation. Cornyn said the timing around this was suspicious and accused Democrats of having a "credibility problem."
- While others said they wouldn't mind learning more from Bolton: GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah reiterated demands to call for John Bolton to testify, saying he’s had discussions with some of his colleagues on the matter. GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said today that he wants to see Bolton's manuscript. “What we have to do here is evaluate the manuscript and see if it's a reason to add to the record,” he said.
- White House officials were blindsided: Bolton’s upcoming book blindsided senior White House officials and GOP senators who now want to know more about Bolton’s side of the story as laid out in his manuscript, multiple sources close to the process told CNN.
- Trump defense team compares presidential impeachment to "domestic war": Trump's lawyer Kenneth Starr said in his remarks today, "Like war, impeachment is hell. Or, at least, presidential impeachment is hell."