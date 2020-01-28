The Senate impeachment trial has entered perhaps its most fluid phase – one where the White House is still technically presenting its defense, but senators in both parties are maneuvering for what comes next.

New revelations seemingly appear daily, all as senators attempt to structure their questions for the looming question-and-answer period and, of course, figure out how they will vote on whether to proceed to consider subpoenas for witnesses and documents.

As of this morning, neither of those phases had definitive outcomes – and they are both coming soon.

Where the votes stand: At this point in time, 51 votes in favor of moving to consider witnesses and documents do not exist, according to multiple high ranking GOP aides and officials. That doesn’t mean they won’t at some point — even some time soon.

But the reality is many GOP senators are keeping their cards close, even from leaders. Again: things are fluid.

Remember: If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote to have witnesses and documents, at least four Republicans need to join them in order to pass a motion.