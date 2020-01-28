Mandel

As Trump legal team wraps up its opening argument today, we're looking ahead to the next phases of trial. First, there will be 16 hours for senator questions. After that, senators need to figure out how they will vote on whether to proceed to consider subpoenas for witnesses and documents.

Remember: It takes 51 senators to pass a motion. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote to have witnesses and documents, at least four Republicans need to join them in order to pass a motion.

The yes votes: Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, long the two Republicans most likely to vote to consider witnesses, moved more firmly in that direction yesterday and are considered sure “yes” votes by Republicans.

The maybes: Sen. Lisa Murkowski told reporters she remains “curious” as to what Bolton would say and has also signaled openness to witnesses, but also very clearly hasn’t made up her mind. It’s frustrating to many, but by all accounts she is legitimately letting the trial play out for the time being.

Others that Senate Republicans are watching, per multiple senators and aides: