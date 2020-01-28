Impeachment trial of President Trump
GOP senator says he supports making Bolton manuscript available in classified setting
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters yesterday that he wants to see former national security adviser John Bolton’s manuscript, and indicated he would support a subpoena to obtain it.
He al
Now, he just tweeted this:
I totally support @SenatorLankford’s proposal that the Bolton manuscript be made available to the Senate, if possible, in a classified setting where each Senator has the opportunity to review the manuscript and make their own determination," he tweeted.
Top House Democrat says he hopes Senate will subpoena Bolton — but House will discuss next steps if not
CNN just asked House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is the House should subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton if the Senate does not.
Hoyer said they will have a discussion at some point to figure out what the House “needs to do,” but right now the Senate is “hopefully going to do its job and hear all the evidence that is relevant to the disposition of the allegations in Article I and Article II.”
“That’s what their duty is. I hope they will do it," Hoyer said.
Trump's defense team "relatively optimistic" there won't be witnesses
A source close to the legal team says lawyers for President Trump are “reasonably optimistic” there won’t be witnesses called even after the revelation of former national security adviser John Bolton’s manuscript — but it comes down to what the Senators will do.
Trump’s attorneys believe that they handled the Bolton issue yesterday and their calculation was only to mention him briefly at the trial, though the source did not rule out the chance the issue could resurface.
As for their knowledge of the book, the President’s lawyers maintain they did not know about its contents, the source insisted, explaining that the outside lawyers did not see it and “would have no basis to get it,” adding the manuscript went to the NSC and that the White House counsel’s office “did not touch it.”
Trump's attorneys felt they were very methodical in how they laid out their case yesterday, despite not mentioning Bolton, the source said.
These are the GOP senators to watch during the witness debate
As Trump legal team wraps up its opening argument today, we're looking ahead to the next phases of trial. First, there will be 16 hours for senator questions. After that, senators need to figure out how they will vote on whether to proceed to consider subpoenas for witnesses and documents.
Remember: It takes 51 senators to pass a motion. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote to have witnesses and documents, at least four Republicans need to join them in order to pass a motion.
The yes votes: Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, long the two Republicans most likely to vote to consider witnesses, moved more firmly in that direction yesterday and are considered sure “yes” votes by Republicans.
The maybes: Sen. Lisa Murkowski told reporters she remains “curious” as to what Bolton would say and has also signaled openness to witnesses, but also very clearly hasn’t made up her mind. It’s frustrating to many, but by all accounts she is legitimately letting the trial play out for the time being.
Others that Senate Republicans are watching, per multiple senators and aides:
- Sen. Pat Toomey
- Sen. Rob Portman
- Sen. Lamar Alexander
- Sen. Jerry Moran
Key GOP senator on trading witnesses: "I think that's a measure that has fairness associated with it"
CNN caught up Sen. Mitt Romney, who wouldn’t say if he was still confident they could get to 51 votes on witnesses but said this:
“You saw news reports of individuals thinking about witnesses, and have been thinking about before. I can’t begin to predict what the ultimate vote will be.”
When asked about trading one Democratic witness for one Republican witness, Romney said, “I think that is a measure that has fairness associated with it.”
When asked if he would be open to calling Hunter Biden, Romney said: “I wouldn’t tell either side who they ought to call.”
Romney yesterday said that he has had discussions with his GOP colleagues and it is "increasingly likely" that others would join his ongoing push for former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in the impeachment trial. Remember: If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote to have witnesses and documents, at least four Republicans need to join them in order to pass a motion.
Senator questions are expected to begin tomorrow
A Republican source tells CNN that the plan right now is to begin senators' question-and-answer period tomorrow. This is the net phase in the trial after Trump's legal team wraps up their opening arguments.
Remember: Timing is fluid and it could change at a moment's notice.
The question-and-answer period is given 16 hours, and Democrats have made clear they plan to utilize the whole thing.
After that, there will be four hours of debate, equally divided, between the House managers and White House Counsel on whether to move to consider witnesses and documents.
5 key moments to watch today
The Senate is continuing with the impeachment trial of President Trump, and the President's legal team is expected to have its third and final day of opening arguments today.
Here's a look at what we're watching:
- 11 a.m. ET: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer will hold a news conference.
- 11:30 a.m. ET: We're expecting a GOP news conference.
- 11:30 a.m. and noon ET: The Senate will have closed-door party lunches.
- 1 p.m. ET: The Senate impeachment trial resumes.
- 7 p.m. ET: President Trump will hold a rally in New Jersey. It's not clear if he'll bring up impeachment in his speech.
Democrats don't have the votes for witnesses now, but that could change
The Senate impeachment trial has entered perhaps its most fluid phase – one where the White House is still technically presenting its defense, but senators in both parties are maneuvering for what comes next.
New revelations seemingly appear daily, all as senators attempt to structure their questions for the looming question-and-answer period and, of course, figure out how they will vote on whether to proceed to consider subpoenas for witnesses and documents.
As of this morning, neither of those phases had definitive outcomes – and they are both coming soon.
Where the votes stand: At this point in time, 51 votes in favor of moving to consider witnesses and documents do not exist, according to multiple high ranking GOP aides and officials. That doesn’t mean they won’t at some point — even some time soon.
But the reality is many GOP senators are keeping their cards close, even from leaders. Again: things are fluid.
Remember: If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote to have witnesses and documents, at least four Republicans need to join them in order to pass a motion.
Trump defense team is expected to wrap arguments early today
Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow are expected to make brief closing arguments starting this afternoon at 1 p.m. ET, when the Senate trial resumes.
Expect around two hours, a person familiar said. But they cautioned the timing could shift some.
It is unclear yet whether the Senate will then end for the day.