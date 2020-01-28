Today will be Trump's legal team's third and final day for opening argument (each side was given 24 hours over the course of three hours to present their initial case).

A GOP official tells CNN the White House team does not plan to use all of its remaining time today. But what that means for what’s next is still TBD.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could move to the next phase of the trial — a question-and-answer period — as soon as the defense team yields back, but that also remains fluid. It will largely depend on how long the White House goes and how senators are feeling about pushing forward.

When is the vote to proceed to witnesses? Sen. John Thune told CN the vote on whether or not to proceed to consideration of subpoenas for witnesses and documents will likely take place Friday or Saturday.

That would seem to imply the question-and-answer period won’t begin til Wednesday, but stay tuned.

When is the final vote to find Trump guilty or not guilty? We're not sure. But here's what we do know about the schedule:

The question-and-answer period is given 16 hours, and Democrats have made clear they plan to utilize the whole thing.

Then, there will be four hours of debate, equally divided, between the House managers and White House Counsel on whether to move to consider witnesses and documents.

Then the Senate could, technically, move into close session for deliberations, though nobody is sure if that will occur.

Then, they will vote on witnesses.

How that vote comes down dictates your choose-your-own adventure timing for the final vote. If the Senate doesn't vote to have witnesses and documents, the chamber could move on to a final vote ASAP. If senators vote to have witnesses, the trial will continue.

In other words: Nobody knows when the trial will officially end.