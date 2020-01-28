Key GOP senator: "I think that Bolton probably has something to offer us"

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When pressed by CNN whether she'd actually vote to subpoena Bolton's testimony, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said, "We’re going to have an opportunity for that on probably Friday."

When asked if she'd like to read his manuscript, Murkowski replied, "I think that Bolton probably has something to offer us. So we’ll figure out how we’re going to learn more."

Why Murkowski matters: It takes 51 senators to pass a motion. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats for witnesses, at least four Republicans need to join them in order to pass a motion.

Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins yesterday suggested they might vote to have witnesses. If Murkowski joins them, the Democrats still need one more Republican to defect.