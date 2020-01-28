Impeachment trial of President Trump
Key GOP senator: "I think that Bolton probably has something to offer us"
When pressed by CNN whether she'd actually vote to subpoena Bolton's testimony, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said, "We’re going to have an opportunity for that on probably Friday."
"Mr. Bolton probably has some things that would be helpful for us, and we‘ll figure out how we might be able to learn that," Lisa Murkowksi says
When asked if she'd like to read his manuscript, Murkowski replied, "I think that Bolton probably has something to offer us. So we’ll figure out how we’re going to learn more."
Why Murkowski matters: It takes 51 senators to pass a motion. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats for witnesses, at least four Republicans need to join them in order to pass a motion.
Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins yesterday suggested they might vote to have witnesses. If Murkowski joins them, the Democrats still need one more Republican to defect.
Trump's former chief of staff: "I believe John Bolton"
President Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly says he believes former national security adviser John Bolton's account and that he should be heard.
"If John Bolton says that in the book I believe John Bolton," Kelly said when asked about the leaked manuscript during remarks at the Ringling College Library Association Town Hall lecture series, per the Sarasota Herald Tribune.
Kelly said Bolton "always gave the President the unvarnished truth" and is a "man of integrity and great character."
“I mean half of Americans think this process is purely political and shouldn’t be happening but since it is happening the majority of Americans would like to hear the whole story,” Kelly said.
He added: "So I think if there are people that could contribute to this, either innocence or guilt ... I think they should be heard. I think some of the conversations seem to me to be very inappropriate but I wasn’t there. But there are people that were there that ought to be heard from."
GOP senators plan to meet after Trump's team finishes opening arguments
Senate Republicans are planning meet behind closed doors after the White House closes its presentation today, according to two sources familiar. Senate Republicans are also meeting now behind closed doors at their daily lunch.
About the meeting: The members-only meeting is still in the planning stages, but would be about next steps, with a focus on the looming witness vote, one of the sources said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to talk again about executive privilege and precedent concerns as it relates to subpoenaing witnesses as part of the trial.
About the numbers: It takes 51 senators to pass a motion. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote for witnesses at trial, at least four Republicans need to join them in order to pass a motion.
Things have dramatically shifted in the White House in the last 24 hours
When the New York Times report on former national security adviser John Bolton broke Sunday night, the White House impeachment team was frantic.
They were immediately bombarded with calls from Republican senators demanding to know more. They met at the White House to triage. And as the night went on, their confidence in denying Democrats witnesses began to dwindle.
At one point, according to multiple people, there were discussions about potentially losing close to a dozen Republicans, when before they had only worried about three or four votes on witnesses.
Trump's top aides were not feeling good going into yesterday's arguments. Their main priority was damage control and aides worked overtime in reaching out to senators before 1 p.m. Other attorneys avoided addressing the allegations because they weren't sure how to deal with it.
Then along came Alan Dershowitz, and his argument that even if what Bolton had written was true, it was not impeachable.
Trump had been complaining that his legal team was boring people, but he was very pleased after Dershowitz, one person said.
This is notable given Trump had been advised against bringing on Dershowitz given his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. And Dershowitz's friends had cautioned him against getting involved.
Of course it's still far from clear if witnesses will ultimately be called, and officials acknowledge the pressure has ramped up in recent days because of Bolton's manuscript.
Democratic senator: "How stupid are we going to look" if Bolton book reveals more information after trial
Sen. Mark Warner said he would like to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton — not just see the manuscript of his book.
“I’d like to see John Bolton. What I’ve not heard from any of my Republican colleagues is what’s the reason not to see John Bolton and how stupid are we all going to look if his book comes out with extraordinarily relevant information 60 days from now and this proceeding is over. It just makes no sense,” Warner said.
White House is "working it hard" on witnesses, source says
An administration source familiar with White House conversations with Republican Senators tells CNN that the vote on witnesses is still tough, and that they are "working it hard."
“Sunday night some people were all doom and gloom, but that was silly. Vote on witnesses was going to be tough before Bolton came out, it's still tough now, and we're working it hard,” the source said.
What this is about: On Sunday, New York Times published a bombshell report that former national security adviser John Bolton's draft manuscript says Trump told him US security assistance to Ukraine was conditioned on investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden.
The news has renewed Democrats' push to have witnesses — such as Bolton — at the impeachment trial. Some Republicans have suggested they may consider voting to hear from witnesses.
If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote for witnesses, at least four Republicans need to join them in order to pass a motion.
This GOP thinks there will be more revelations: "It's just Tuesday, right?"
Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, said he expects more stories about Ukraine revelations to drop in the days ahead, but didn’t necessarily think it would move the conference as senators consider how they might vote on a motion for witnesses at trial.
“You've got to expect that there will be, there will be news stories, particularly ones that attempt to influence senators' deliberations. I imagine we'll get another one today, it’s just Tuesday, right? So we're not voting, probably on the witness vote until Friday. I imagine we're going to have more stories, I mean, about something or other,” he said.
Hawley said he didn’t have a read of where the conference is on the witness vote, but did reiterate that he’s drafted resolutions to call Vice President Joe Biden, Adam Schiff, the whistleblower and Hunter Biden if the witness vote is adopted.
“Where the conference is, if we had to vote today, I'm not sure. I don't know. But I haven't known throughout the proceedings. And that's why I say that if we do call witnesses, then I think it's important that we call a spectrum of witnesses. If we're going to go out and rebuild the House's record, that they plainly didn't take the time to build, well, then we should do it thoroughly," he said.
Remember: It takes 51 senators to pass a motion. If all 47 senators who caucus with the Democrats vote to have witnesses and documents, at least four Republicans need to join them in order to pass a motion.
Schumer: "This is reminiscent of Watergate"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer compared the "drip, drip, drip of information" coming out surrounding the articles of impeachment to the Watergate scandal that led to former President Richard Nixon's resignation.
"There's been a steady drip, drip, drip of information. The truth, leaking out in one explosive article after another. In that sense, this is reminiscent of Watergate," Schumer said.
Schumer said these reports emphasize Senate Democrats' request for relevant witnesses and documents at the impeachment trial.
On Sunday, New York Times published a bombshell report that former national security adviser John Bolton's draft manuscript says Trump told him US security assistance to Ukraine was conditioned on investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden.
GOP senator says Trump lawyer helped on-the-fence senators by addressing Bolton manuscript
Sen. Mike Braun, an Indiana Republican, said he thought Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz’s presentation yesterday helped senators concerned about the allegations in former national defense secretary John Bolton’s draft book manuscript come to a conclusion that it was not impeachable conduct.
“I think he probably gave a lot more peace of mind to people that were wanting to see how to sort through it, when he made a strong case that each article was ill-founded,” Braun said. “And the key thing, and I asked him about it after he said it, was even a Bolton's revelation in its full form was true, is that impeachable in your opinion? He said no because it imputes motives.”
About Dershowitz's comments: At the end of a long day of trial arguments on Monday that largely ignored the new Bolton drama, Dershowitz argued that even if Bolton's reported claim was true, it would not amount to an impeachable offense. He made a case for expansive presidential power, saying that a quid pro quo alone does not amount to an abuse of power — the basis of the first article of impeachment — which he said was not sufficient in itself to justify ending a presidency.
Braun said that while he doesn’t see a need for Bolton’s testimony, if the Senate does call witnesses he says it has to be reciprocal.
“If you cross that threshold it has to be reciprocal, and I’m guessing Joe Biden would be the one individual you’d want to talk to,” Bruan said.
Asked to clarify if he wanted Joe or Hunter Biden, Bruan said: “Either one — or the whistleblower.”
“Reciprocity, is I think something, if that’s not there, there will be no interest from most of us in the Republican side,” he added.