Here's a list of who Trump's team is showing on video during the trial
Trump's lawyers have used a number of video clips during their opening arguments.
Here's a breakdown of who we saw on video — and how many times — during yesterday's arguments by the defense:
- Hunter Biden – 4
- ABC News reporting on Hunter Biden – 2
- Joe Biden – 2
- George Kent – 2
- Marie Yovanovitch – 2
- House Democrats (the pens video and general montage) – 2
- Bill Taylor – 2
- David Hale – 1
- Gordon Sondland – 1
- Tim Morrison – 1
- Kurt Volker – 1
- Jerry Nadler – 1
- Chuck Schumer – 1
- Former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney – 1
- Barack Obama with Dmitry Medvedev – 1
- Barack Obama – 1
Meanwhile, here are today’s top stories other than impeachment
President Trump’s impeachment trial is continuing in Washington today, but The Brief’s Bianca Nobilo has been keeping track of the day’s headlines outside Capitol Hill.
Here’s what you need to know:
- White House Middle East plan: President Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East plan alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan’s announcement was delayed during a months-long period of turmoil in Israeli politics. It comes as Netanyahu is formally indicted in Jerusalem on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
- UK defies US over Huawei: Britain’s government will allow China to help build the country’s next generation of super-fast wireless networks. The decision comes despite the US placing intense pressure on the UK to refuse Huawei access. The Trump administration has said it is “disappointed’ with the decision.
- Coronavirus: More than 100 people have now died from the virus, with more than 4000 infected. Chinese president Xi Jinping called the virus “a demon” on state TV. Countries around the world are making plans to transport their citizens out of the Chinese city of Wuhan, where coronavirus first emerged.
Trump's lawyers argue Senate is a court proceeding — but make opposite argument in court
President Trump’s attorneys have been calling the Senate “a court” and “tribunal” during proceedings this week — but when they’re in federal court, the administration has tried to keep the House from getting potential evidence against the President by arguing the opposite.
The House general counsel highlighted this doublespeak to federal appellate judges today, in the latest filing in a closely watched and still undecided court case.
“During the Senate impeachment trial, one of President Trump’s attorneys opened his remarks by informing the Senators that they do not sit as jurors,” House counsel Doug Letter wrote to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals today, quoting Ken Starr on Monday saying “We are in court.”
But in the case before the appellate court — where the Justice Department has attempted to keep secret grand jury material collected by special counsel Robert Mueller and sought by the House Judiciary Committee as it investigates Trump — “DOJ’s principal argument in this case is that a Senate impeachment trial is not a ‘judicial proceeding,’” Letter wrote. The House has argued that it should be able to see the typically confidential grand jury information, because it needs to determine whether Trump obstructed Mueller and should be impeached on additional counts.
How we got here: The House won access to the Mueller grand jury material at the trial-court level. The Trump administration appealed the decision — stopping the material from going to the House. The appeals court’s ruling could come any day.
“Because DOJ’s position in this case cannot be reconciled with President’s position in the impeachment, DOJ may wish to withdraw its argument that a Senate impeachment trial does not qualify as a judicial proceeding,” Letter wrote to the appeals court on Tuesday.
The Senate proceedings over the past week have prompted attorneys for the House to grasp onto several contradictions between Trump’s impeachment arguments and the Justice Department’s arguments in court.
Previously, the House notified the appeals court how the Justice Department doesn’t want the judiciary to decide its disputes with Congress, yet Trump’s attorneys told the Senate that the House impeachment votes should have waited for court decisions.
Separately from the court cases, the Trump administration has refused to turn over documents the House requested for its impeachment investigation and several top administration officials did not show up to testify, even when subpoenaed. The House largely chose not to sue over their thwarted subpoenas.
The two ongoing court cases — which began prior to the Ukraine impeachment inquiry, shortly after the Mueller investigation ended — could affect the impeachment proceedings.
- One is the grand jury records case, where the House seeks redacted sections of the Mueller report that are secret under grand jury rules and the evidence related to those sections. This material is important, the House says, because it highlights what witnesses may have told the grand jury about Trump, and could help them determine whether he lied in his written answers to Mueller—potentially another impeachable offense.
- The other major ongoing case seeks to enforce the House’s subpoena former White House counsel Don McGahn, who witnesses many of Trump’s attempts to obstruct the Mueller investigation. (A trial-level judge ruled that the White House can’t stop its former officials like McGahn from testifying by claiming absolute immunity. A similar ruling from an appeals court and the Supreme Court could throw the standoff over witnesses during the Senate trial into disarray.)
Democratic senator: GOP proposal to review classified Bolton manuscript is a "whiff of desperation"
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, called the Republican idea to let the Bolton manuscript be reviewed in a classified setting as a "laugh out loud" proposal.
"They spent days criticizing us going into a secret bunker, and now they want to take a public document and put it in a secret bunker? Whiff of desperation is what I'll call it," he said.
Elizabeth Warren on Bolton testifying: "I think the pressure is mounting on the Republicans"
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren told reporters today that she believes “the pressure is mounting on the Republicans to decide what they're going to do about John Bolton.”
“He has made clear that he has the very evidence that the Republicans say is missing,” she said. “Well, if it's missing, then let's call in the witness and have him testify.”
On whether she believes she should stay in DC if there are no witnesses, the Democratic presidential candidate said, “This is an impeachment trial, and I will be here as long as that trials going on.”
This is how the rest of Trump legal team's arguments will go
White House counsel Pat Cipollone said at the beginning of the proceedings today that the defense team's "goal is to be finished by dinnertime and well before."
Cipollone said that Trump's team have three presentations to go — first will be Pat Philbin, deputy white house counsel, then Jay Sekulow will give a presentation. After a break, Cipollone will finish the defense's opening arguments.
This is the third day of the defense's presentation.
Mitch McConnell says today's session will go for "several hours" and have one break
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said today's session will go for several hours, and they're only expecting one break.
"We expect several hours of session today with probably one quick break in the middle," he said.
Chief Justice John Roberts reminded President Trump's lawyers that they have 15 hours and 33 minutes remaining to make their case — "though it will not be possible to use the remainder of that time before the end of the day," he added.
The impeachment trial has resumed
Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow of Trump's legal team are expected to make brief closing statements on their final day of arguments.
You can expect around two hours, a person familiar said. However, this timing could shift.
Some Republican senators say they haven’t made up their minds on seeing the Bolton manuscript
Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, told reporters he hasn’t made up his mind about whether he wants to see the Bolton manuscript.
“I haven’t decided on that to be honest with you,” Scott said. “Folks have talked about using the manuscript as a way of getting the testimony.. I haven’t considered if I’d find that acceptable or not.”
CNN also asked Sen. Pat Roberts, a Republican of Kansas, if he wants to see the manuscript from Bolton, to which he said “I don’t know yet.”