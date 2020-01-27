Lead House impeachment manger Rep. Adam Schiff told CNN that former national security adviser John Bolton's revelation that President Trump directly tied investigations into political opponents to the hold on Ukraine military aid undercuts the President's defense.

"It completely blasts another hole in the President's defense," Schiff said this morning on CNN's "New Day."

Schiff also said the new allegation means that Senators are "hard pressed" not to hear more from Bolton.

"The question is, are the senators willing to her the truth?" Schiff said.

Schiff added:

"This is the reason John Bolton has offered to testify in the Senate. He's got a book coming out in March. He also does not want to be in a position of withholding this information until his book comes out ... Now, that's not an excuse, frankly, for his failure to testify in the house. He should have come to the house. He should not have threatened to sue us if we subpoenaed him."

What this is all about: Trump in August told Bolton that he wanted to continue holding military aid to Ukraine until the country helped with investigations into Democrats — including former Vice President Joe Biden — the New York Times reported Sunday, citing multiple people's descriptions of an unpublished draft manuscript by Bolton.

A source with direct knowledge of the manuscript told CNN the New York Times' telling of Bolton's account of the Ukraine aid hold discussion with Trump is accurate.