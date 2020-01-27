White House counsel spent just two hours on Saturday — their first of three days for opening arguments — arguing the President's case.

Compare that to the Democratic House managers, who spoke for around eight hours during their first day of arguments.

"You've heard the House managers speak for nearly 24 hours over three days. We don't anticipate using that much time," White House counsel Pat Cipollone said at the start of the day. "We don't believe that they have come anywhere close to meeting their burden for what they're asking you to do," he said.

Trump's defense team used just under two hours of their time on Saturday morning. They have about 22 hours left to argue their case.

During the presentation from House managers Friday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said he spoke with President Trump after one of the proceedings this week and he gave him his thoughts about them so far.

Graham, an ally of the President, said Trump thought Democratic House manager Adam Schiff "did a bad job." But Graham said he told Trump that Schiff did a "pretty good job."

He added that Trump was "bored" by the proceedings.