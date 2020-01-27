Impeachment trial of President Trump
Trump's legal team used 2 hours on their 1st day of opening arguments. Democrats used 8.
White House counsel spent just two hours on Saturday — their first of three days for opening arguments — arguing the President's case.
Compare that to the Democratic House managers, who spoke for around eight hours during their first day of arguments.
"You've heard the House managers speak for nearly 24 hours over three days. We don't anticipate using that much time," White House counsel Pat Cipollone said at the start of the day. "We don't believe that they have come anywhere close to meeting their burden for what they're asking you to do," he said.
Trump's defense team used just under two hours of their time on Saturday morning. They have about 22 hours left to argue their case.
During the presentation from House managers Friday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said he spoke with President Trump after one of the proceedings this week and he gave him his thoughts about them so far.
Graham, an ally of the President, said Trump thought Democratic House manager Adam Schiff "did a bad job." But Graham said he told Trump that Schiff did a "pretty good job."
He added that Trump was "bored" by the proceedings.
What the John Bolton bombshell could mean for the impeachment trial
President Trump in August told his then-national security adviser John Bolton that he wanted to continue holding military aid to Ukraine until the country helped with investigations into Democrats — including former Vice President Joe Biden — the New York Times reported Sunday, citing multiple people's descriptions of an unpublished draft manuscript by Bolton.
A source with direct knowledge of the manuscript told CNN the New York Times' telling of Bolton's account of the Ukraine aid hold discussion with Trump is accurate.
Trump's purported statement, as described by Bolton, would directly tie the US military aid freeze with the President's requests that Ukraine announce investigations into his political rivals — undermining a key pillar of the President's impeachment defense that the two circumstances are unrelated.
Remember: There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, in Ukraine, and Joe Biden has repeatedly defended his son and himself.
What this news could mean for the impeachment trial: Such a revelation would bolster Democratic claims that Trump abused a public trust and taxpayer cash to try to leverage a foreign government's help in the 2020 election against one of his possible top opponents.
It would also undermine a key rationale of his defense team's argument that there were other reasons Trump withheld aid – including his concern over corruption — a claim challenged by substantial previous evidence.