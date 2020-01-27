Call it the October surprise of President Trump’s impeachment trial.

John Bolton, the former national security adviser who has been playing his own personal game of footsie with impeachment negotiators for months, has written in a draft book manuscript that the President did, in fact, condition US security assistance to Ukraine on investigations into a political rival.

He represents a first-hand witness. He represents direct knowledge. He represents everything the White House defense team said in their Saturday presentation on the Senate floor didn't exist.

Here's the bottom line: 24 hours ago, the impeachment trial was on track to be wrapped up by Friday or Saturday of this week. A vote to move to consider witnesses was short of GOP votes and how quick Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could move to the vote to acquit had become the central question in GOP circles.

For the moment, all of that is scrambled and extremely fluid. Could it still end up that way? Yes. But GOP senators have an awful lot more on their mind as the White House defense team continues its presentation today.