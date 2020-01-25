Live TV
Impeachment trial of President Trump

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:04 a.m. ET, January 25, 2020
1 min ago

These are the members of Trump's defense team

The team of lawyers defending President Trump includes some well-known attorneys and longtime allies of the President.

Here's a look at who is on the team:

4 min ago

House managers have delivered evidence to Senate Trial

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and the Hill Team

The House managers walked over four carts of evidence in boxes — including at least one WB Mason box — this morning ahead of today's impeachment proceedings.

14 min ago

A day-by-day look at how the rest of the trial could play out

From CNN's Ted Barrett, Phil Mattingly and Manu Raju

Today marks the first Saturday session of President Tump's impeachment trial — and, by some schedule estimates, it could be the last.

At the start of the trial on Tuesday, two sources in communication with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wanted it done in about 10 days.

There's a couple of big caveat on timing: Both sides, which get 24 hours over the course of three days each, can yield time back, so that could change the time frame. And if there's a majority vote to subpoena witnesses or documents, that could change things as well.

If each side uses all their time for opening arguments and there are not witnesses, here's how the rest schedule could play out:

  • Today: Trump team arguments
  • Monday: Trump team arguments
  • Tuesday: Trump team arguments
  • Wednesday: Senator questions
  • Thursday: Senator questions
  • Friday: Four hours of debate on whether to subpoena witnesses and subpoenas, a vote on witnesses and documents and a vote on other motions; If all votes fail, the Senate could move to the acquittal vote.
32 min ago

House managers to deliver evidence to Senate trial today

From CNN's Jeremy Herb 

The House managers will march over from the House to the Senate to officially file a 28,578-page trial record with the Secretary of the Senate at around 9:30 a.m. ET today, according to a Democratic official working on the impeachment trial.

The official added that this trial record will serve as the "evidentiary foundation" for the trial.

The Hill team advises that this is evidence that has already been presented and released by the House committees. 

36 min ago

What to expect at the trial today

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump will continue today, with senators returning to the chamber for a Saturday session.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said today's session will begin at 10 a.m. ET and "run for several hours." The President's defense team is expected to begin laying our their opening arguments.

During the business week, the trail had begun at 1 p.m. ET each day, running late into the evening.