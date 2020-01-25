Today marks the first Saturday session of President Tump's impeachment trial — and, by some schedule estimates, it could be the last.

At the start of the trial on Tuesday, two sources in communication with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wanted it done in about 10 days.

There's a couple of big caveat on timing: Both sides, which get 24 hours over the course of three days each, can yield time back, so that could change the time frame. And if there's a majority vote to subpoena witnesses or documents, that could change things as well.

If each side uses all their time for opening arguments and there are not witnesses, here's how the rest schedule could play out: