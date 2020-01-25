Impeachment trial of President Trump
House managers to deliver evidence to Senate trial today
The House managers will march over from the House to the Senate to officially file a 28,578-page trial record with the Secretary of the Senate at around 9:30 a.m. ET today, according to a Democratic official working on the impeachment trial.
The official added that this trial record will serve as the "evidentiary foundation" for the trial.
The Hill team advises that this is evidence that has already been presented and released by the House committees.
What to expect at the trial today
The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump will continue today, with senators returning to the chamber for a Saturday session.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said today's session will begin at 10 a.m. ET and "run for several hours." The President's defense team is expected to begin laying our their opening arguments.
During the business week, the trail had begun at 1 p.m. ET each day, running late into the evening.