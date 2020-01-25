Fact check: White House counsel claims Ukraine aid was held up to get other European countries to help

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone read quotes from President Trump in his opening arguments regarding the President's relationship with European countries.

In defense of the President, Cipollone repeated false claims Trump has made about contributions from European countries to Ukraine, claiming that German Chancellor Angela Merkel "talks Ukraine but she doesn't do anything. A lot of European countries are the same way."

The President has repeatedly claimed one of the reasons he withheld security assistance to Ukraine was to get other countries to contribute. The facts tell a different story.

Facts First: Germany and France have both sent millions of euros to Ukraine, along with other European nations.

The EU and its member states are the biggest contributors to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's special monitoring mission to Ukraine, to which the EU has donated "40 unarmored and 44 armored vehicles, 35 trauma kits and provided training," an EU spokesperson told CNN.

