Impeachment trial of President Trump
Fact check: If the Senate votes to convict Trump, it does not automatically disqualify him from holding public office
In his opening argument on Saturday morning, White House counsel Pat Cipollone alleged that Democrats are asking Americans to “remove President Trump from the ballot” in the 2020 election and “tear up all of the ballots.”
Facts First: If the Senate does vote to convict Trump, it does not automatically disqualify him from holding future public office. It would take an additional vote on that specific question to bar him from ever holding public office. Democrats however have said that Trump’s actions do warrant disqualification.
Conviction in an impeachment trial requires the support of two-thirds of the Senate. Disqualification requires only a simple post-conviction majority.
In their articles of impeachment, the House Democrats said: “ Wherefore President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law. President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States."
Here's what senators are doing while Trump's defense speaks
On the first day of the White House counsel's arguments, Republican senators did not play with fidget spinners or doodle. Instead, many were seen taking notes.
When attorney Pat Cipollone talked about how impeachment would overturn the results of the last election, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, picked up her pen.
When Cipollone said impeachment would remove the President from the ballot in November, Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, picked up her pen as well.
Sens. Joni Ernst, Lamar Alexander, Cory Gardner, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and David Perdue were all seen writing after counsel Mike Purpura gave a list of claims refuting the Democrats' arguments from the past week.
Collins and Murkowski picked up their pens again when Purpura cited Marie Yovanovitch, the former US Ambassador to Ukraine, and White House adviser Tim Morrison in saying that the Javelin anti-tank missiles sales mentioned on the Trump-Zelensky July 25 call "were unrelated" to the withheld security assistance.
Sen. Mitt Romney picked up his pen when Purpura said "it's absolutely fatal" to the House managers' case that Ukraine didn't know the aid was held up until Politico reported it.
Some of the Democrats were holding up their heads with their hands. Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, paid close attention to the clips and Sen. Doug Jones, of Alabama, continued to take notes.
Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, was mentioned a few times, but maintained a deadpan demeanor.
Fact check: White House counsel claims Ukraine did not know about the hold on military aid
During the trial, White House counsel Mike Purpura argued that Ukraine did not know military aid was being withheld at the time of the phone call, so there could effectively be no quid pro quo between the parties.
“President Zelensky and high-ranking Ukrainian officials did not even know,” Purpura argued, “the security assistance was paused until the end of August, over a month after the July 25 call.”
Facts First: It’s unclear when exactly top Ukrainian government officials knew that nearly $400 million in military and security aid was being withheld. But there is evidence that some of them suspected there was an issue with the funding as early as July 25, the same day as President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to testimony from Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, some members of her staff told her that they had received queries about the aid from Ukrainian officials on July 25.
Cooper did not, however, know if the Ukrainian officials were aware of a hold on the aid or were just checking in.
The New York Times reported that, according to Olena Zerkal, an ex-top official in Kiev, members of the Ukrainian government knew the aid was being held up at some point in late July, but Zerkal could not recall the exact date.
As Purpura noted, the withholding of military aid was not brought up in meetings between Ukraine and US officials. It wasn’t until Politico reported in late August that Trump was withholding military aid to Ukraine that top Zelensky adviser, Andrey Yermak, texted Kurt Volker, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, with a link to the article and a message “we need to talk.”
This could be due to the unusual process of how the aid was withheld.
The Office of Management and Budget has declined to turn over documents to investigators related to the withholding of the aid.
Schiff sat expressionless and looked at White House counsel as they played his remarks from hearing
As the President’s defense team began their opening statements, senators on both sides were in their seats, taking notes, and attentive this morning.
As White House deputy counsel Mike Purpura showed the clip from the acting director of national intelligence hearing where House manager Adam Schiff described Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Schiff looked at him and was watching along without expression.
Some context: The President has repeatedly attacked how Schiff characterized the Zelensky call during that hearing.
It's worth noting that Schiff's comments were from a House Intelligence hearing with acting DNI Joseph Maguire's about his handling of the whistleblower complaint that kickstarted the impeachment proceedings. It was not an official impeachment hearing.
That being said, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did announce that House Committees (including House Intel) would begin a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump on Sept. 24, two days before the hearing in question.
More about the Zelensky phone call: On July 25, President Trump spoke on the phone with Zelensky and pressed him to investigate Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 rival.
Watch the moment Schiff's remarks were played:
There were cheers in the White House Senate prep room during Trump team's presentation, source says
There were cheers in the Vice President’s Senate office after White House deputy counsel Mike Purpura concluded his argument just moments ago, a person familiar told CNN.
That’s where White House officials have set up shop during the trial this week.
Fact check: Did Trump really care about corruption in Ukraine? The evidence suggests no
A centerpiece of President Trump’s defense is that he was doing his job by asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden – because he was actually pressing Ukraine to crack down on corruption.
“When it comes to sending US taxpayer money overseas, the President is focused on burden-sharing and corruption,” deputy White House counsel Mike Purpura said. “… A parade of witnesses testified in the House about the pervasive corruption in Ukraine and how it is in America's foreign policy and national security interests to help Ukraine combat corruption.”
Facts First: Purpura is accurately describing the corruption situation in Ukraine, as described by many witnesses. But his other claims — that Trump sincerely cared about corruption and was acting in good faith to root it out — don’t hold up.
The House impeachment inquiry uncovered substantial evidence to undercut these explanations from Trump and his lawyers. A US diplomat testified that US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland told him that Trump does not “give a sh!t about Ukraine,” and cared more about getting Ukraine to announce the Biden investigation.
The Democratic House managers harped on these points repeatedly during their three-day presentations.
CNN fact-checked Trump in October, when he said, "This is about corruption, and this is not about politics."
Here’s a breakdown of the reasons why Trump’s claims about genuinely caring about corruption don’t make sense:
- Official government records undermine Trump's explanation.
- Trump never mentioned “corruption” on the call with Zelensky.
- Trump hasn't publicly raised corruption issues before with Ukrainians.
- Trump’s “anti-corruption” campaign is only focused on Biden.
- Trump defended Paul Manafort, who made millions from corrupt Ukrainians.
- The State Department has reduced anti-corruption spending under Trump. It spent $5 million in 2018 but only requested $3 million for 2019 and again for 2020.
- Trump has praised other leaders mired by corruption scandals.
Fact check: White House counsel claims there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine
In his opening statement today, Deputy White House counsel Mike Purpura aimed to make the case that President Trump did not engage in a quid pro quo because the Ukrainians got what they wanted without ever announcing an investigation into the 2016 election or the Bidens.
Purpura argued "a presidential meeting took place on September 25 without the Ukrainian government announcing any investigations."
Facts First: This is misleading. While an announcement of investigations never took place, it was planned and discussed between representatives of both the US and Ukraine. The plan was only halted after the withheld aid was released.
In November, the New York Times reported that Ukrainian President Zelensky had planned to announce an investigation into Trump’s political rivals during a September interview on CNN. The Ukrainians cancelled the interview and announcement once Trump released the promised security aid on September 12.
During the July 25 call, Trump also suggested his personal attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, be a point of contact, given that Giuliani had previously lobbied Ukraine to investigate Biden’s call in 2016 to remove the country’s top prosecutor.
More on the call: During the conversation, Zelensky appeared to agree with the President’s request. Zelensky said, “The issue of the investigation of the case is actually the issue of making sure to restore the honesty so we will take care of that and will work on the investigation of the case.”
The July 25 call was also not the first the Ukrainians had picked up on Trump's desire for investigations.
Two weeks after Zelensky and Trump spoke for the first time in April, Zelensky and his team discussed the pressure they were already feeling from the Trump administration and Giuliani to publicly launch investigations that would benefit the US leader, according to a source familiar with discussions at the meeting.
GOP senator says his constituents are not following the day-to-day developments of impeachment trial
Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana said his constituents back home are not following the day-to-day developments of the impeachment trial, and added that there are lessons learned from the performance of the House managers he hopes the White House will employ.
“I hope they stick on point, “ Braun began, adding later: "I know where I'm from, Indiana, a broad swath of country, they didn't like the fact that the whole idea of impeachment was being discussed.”
Braun said a voter put it to him this way, “'Hey, we're not measuring the back and forth, especially it's hard to really you know digest, all the minutiae. We’re still worried mostly about two things: how it started and the fact that it came over from the House, purely partisan.'”
Braun also warned taking too much time to make the President’s case could backfire.
“I think here if we'd want to learn one thing. We had 22 hours that even for a guy like me, to wear me out and get you, you know, gosh, I can't wait till we get to a break and so forth. I think that was counterproductive,” Braun said.
Braun suggested the White House team should take a folksier tone, calling the House managers' performance "kind of sanctimonious."
“I thought the wrap up was kind of sanctimonious, some of the comments that came out using words like dictator, carnival barker. You think that's making any headway in places that elected Trump in the first place? So I think the lesson learned is be sharp. Keep it to where you're not trying to belabor the point. I think that'll be well appreciated. And I think we'll hammer our point home,” Braun said.
Fact check: Trump's attorneys claim he was locked out from participating in impeachment proceedings. That's false.
In his attempt to discredit the impeachment process run by House Democrats, White House counsel Pat Cipollone again falsely suggested that the President’s team wasn’t allowed to participate.
“If you were really confident in your position on the facts, why would you lock everybody out of it from the President's side? Why would you do that?” Cipollone said.
Facts first: This is false. House Democrats made a formal offer to the White House to have a lawyer present during their proceedings, but the offer was rejected in a politically-tinged letter from Cipollone himself. And Republicans were permitted to participate in closed-door deposition of witnesses during the investigation phase.
A total of 48 Republican members of the three committees holding the closed-door hearings — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight — were allowed into the SCIF, and they were given equal time to question witnesses.
A group of House Republicans who were not on those committees attempted to gain access to the SCIF during a closed-door deposition to rail against the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, a political stunt ratcheting up the GOP complaints about the process that delayed Wednesday's scheduled deposition for five hours. They were eventually removed.
The rules for the impeachment proceedings, passed by the House last year, gave the President's counsel the ability to participate in the Judiciary Committee hearings. The rules stated that the President and his counsel were invited to attend committee presentations of the evidence as well as ask questions, raise objections, request witnesses or make a concluding presentation.
But the White House counsel rejected that invitation."As you know, your impeachment inquiry is completely baseless and has violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness," Cipollone wrote in a two paragraph letter in December.