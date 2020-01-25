Fact check: If the Senate votes to convict Trump, it does not automatically disqualify him from holding public office

Senate TV

In his opening argument on Saturday morning, White House counsel Pat Cipollone alleged that Democrats are asking Americans to “remove President Trump from the ballot” in the 2020 election and “tear up all of the ballots.”

Facts First: If the Senate does vote to convict Trump, it does not automatically disqualify him from holding future public office. It would take an additional vote on that specific question to bar him from ever holding public office. Democrats however have said that Trump’s actions do warrant disqualification.

Conviction in an impeachment trial requires the support of two-thirds of the Senate. Disqualification requires only a simple post-conviction majority.

In their articles of impeachment, the House Democrats said: “ Wherefore President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law. President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States."