House managers to deliver evidence to Senate trial today

The House managers will march over from the House to the Senate to officially file a 28,578-page trial record with the Secretary of the Senate at around 9:30 a.m. ET today, according to a Democratic official working on the impeachment trial.

The official added that this trial record will serve as the "evidentiary foundation" for the trial.

The Hill team advises that this is evidence that has already been presented and released by the House committees.