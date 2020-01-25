Schumer: Trump's team "made a really compelling case" for witnesses and documents

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at a press conference following the trial today said that "the President's counsel did something they did not intend. They made a really compelling case for why the senate should call witnesses and documents."

Schumer said Trump's attorneys "kept saying there are no eyewitness accounts, but there are people that have eyewitness accounts. The very four witnesses and very four sets of documents that we have asked for."

He continued: "They made the argument it is speculation what the President intended when he cut off aid, but there are people who do know, Mick Mulvaney knows, in all likelihood Mr. Blair knows. Mr. Bolton may know."

More context: Prior to opening arguments, Schumer introduced a series of amendments aimed at allowing the Senate to subpoena witnesses and documents for the trial. All 11 of his amendments were voted down, but the senators will have another chance to vote on the issue of whether or not to call witnesses and introduce new documents after opening arguments.