Impeachment trial of President Trump
House managers' presentation was designed to convince these two groups of people
Today will be the House impeachment managers' second of three days to present their case on the Senate floor.
To those who have watched every twist and turn and development and “bombshell” and “dude” and whatever other description that may exist of the last four months of the impeachment investigation: this isn’t about you. It’s just not.
These three days are designed to make a case, and create the environment to win votes in the days ahead. Today, that will mean a deep dive into the first article of impeachment: Abuse of Power.
Here's the bottom line: The House managers' presentation is about the small group of senators who may vote to hear from witnesses or subpoena documents. It’s about a public that may have tuned out.
That’s what these three days, according to people involved with the House presentation strategy, are all about. And success will be measured by whether the presentation lands with those two groups, and probably nobody else.
The impeachment trial of President Trump enters its third day today, and opening remarks from the House impeachment managers will continue later today.
Here are where things stand now:
- Supplemental testimony from Pence aide to be added to the articles: At the end of last night's proceedings, Chief Justice John Roberts said a “a single one paged classified document identified by the House managers for filing with the Secretary of the Senate” will be made available for senators to review in a classified setting. The document pertains to supplemental testimony from Jennifer Williams, a national security aide to Vice President Mike Pence who testified before the House impeachment inquiry in November.
- GOP senators resist calls for witnesses and documents: There were more signs yesterday that GOP senators were not budging on allowing subpoenas for witnesses and documents. After listening to House managers, Sen. David Perdue, a close ally of Trump, made clear he won't get behind witnesses sought by the House. He said there's a "bright line" between former President Bill Clinton's impeachment case and the Trump case since the three witnesses who were deposed in the 1999 Senate trial had previously spoken to investigators.
- Schiff reminds senators of their duty to act impartially: House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said in his opening statement he believes "an impartial juror" will vote to remove President Trump from office after hearing the case against him. Schiff reminded the Senate of their duty to act impartially. “The Constitution entrusts you to the responsibility of acting as impartial jurors," he said.
- Will Hunter Biden testify? Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, speaking to reporters, called on Hunter Biden to testify in the impeachment trial.
- Giuliani dubbed a "cold-blooded political operative" for Trump: House impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries took shots at President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, calling him a "cold-blooded political operative."
- About milk: Sen. Tom Cotton was spotted yesterday drinking two glasses of milk. Surprisingly, milk and water are the only beverages allowed on the Senate floor during the impeachment trial. So why milk, and not coffee? It was designed to help senators with ulcers. According to Alan Frumin, the former Senate Parliamentarian and CNN contributor, a precedent from Jan. 24, 1966, stated, “Senate rules do not prohibit a Senator from sipping milk during his speech.”