Senate Television via AP

Two sources in communication with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say he wants this trial done in about 10 days.

It's possible the trial could warp up that quickly — but there's a big caveat here: Both sides can yield time back, so that could change the time frame. And if there's a majority vote to subpoena witnesses or documents, that could change things as well.

But if all 24 hours allotted to each side for opening arguments are used, here's how the schedule could play out: