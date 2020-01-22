Graham has spent more time away from his seat than in it, but he's hardly alone

Sen. Lindsey Graham has spent considerably more time absent from the Senate chamber tonight than sitting in his seat. After leaving the floor for about 30 minutes, he returned for about 10 minutes and promptly left again — this time to the Republican cloak room.

He’s not alone, but he is far more absent tonight than other GOP senators.

On the Democratic side of the aisle, Sen. Dianne Feinstein hasn’t been in her seat for at least a half hour. Cory Booker, too, has been in the Democratic cloakroom for a long stretch, visible through the window with an iPhone or some such device in hand.

At one point, 15 GOP seats were empty and 12 Democratic seats were empty — but several senators on each side were milling around and stretching their legs.

Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have been sitting in their seats for the entire evening session. So, too, have Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar on the Democratic side.