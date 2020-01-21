Impeachment trial of President Trump
Trump is in Davos today. He talked briefly about impeachment.
President Trump in Davos, Switzerland, today at an annual gathering of political and business leaders. He largely stuck to the script — but he paused only briefly during his arrival to address the looming impeachment trial.
“It’s just a hoax,” he said, when asked about being in Davos instead of Washington. “It’s a witch hunt that’s been going on for years, and frankly it’s disgraceful,” he added.
Trump’s address to the forum was mostly focused on what he says his administration has done for the American middle class.
“America is winning again like never before,” the President told the forum. He said before he took office, the “shrinking middle class… felt neglected, betrayed, forgotten.” He touted his trade deals, tax cuts, and slashes to regulations.
The Senate will consider trial rules today. Here's how we expect it to unfold.
It's a big day: The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump will begin in earnest today, when senators take up a resolution setting the rules of the trial.
Here's how we think today will play out:
- Noon ET: The Senate will convene for leadership remarks. They will adjourn at 12:30 p.m. ET to prep the floor for the trial.
- 1 p.m. ET: the Senate impeachment trial will convene. We expect a few housekeeping items — including swearing-in GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe, who missed last Thursday’s session because of a medical situation in his family.
- After that: Senators are expected to quickly turn to a debate over Senate majority Leader McConnell’s organizing resolution to set the rules of the trial.
The debate will last two hours, equally divided between both sides. We don’t expect the debate to take place between senators, as they are not allowed to speak at the trial. It will instead take place between the House impeachment managers and the President’s defense lawyers.
Remember: That could change if any senator moves to go into a closed session and at least 51 senators vote to do so. If that happens, the public and press would be removed the chamber — as would the impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team — and the Senate would debate privately. We don’t know how long these closed sessions would last, if they happen.
The Schumer amendment: After Tuesday’s debate on the McConnell resolution, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will offer an amendment. While we don’t know exactly what it will say, Schumer’s plan is likely to call either for witnesses generally or for a specific witness to be called to testify, as well as documents to be produced.
The Schumer amendment will also be debatable for two hours. One hour for the supporters and one hour for the opponents. Time can be yielded back, so the full time doesn’t need to be used. A roll call vote on the amendment would then take place. 51 votes are needed for the amendment to be adopted. Senators will vote from their desks for all roll call votes during the trial.
Schumer or other senators could then offer more amendments if they choose to. Each would be debatable for up to two hours. It’s not clear at this time how many amendments Democrats will offer, but Schumer said Monday night that he will offer a “whole series of amendments” to demand witnesses and documents be included in the trial. So, it could be a late night.
At some point, Democrats are expected to allow a vote on McConnell’s underlying organizing resolution, which requires 51 votes to pass and is expected to be adopted by Tuesday evening.
Senators must stay quiet and can't have their phones during the trial
The Senate has drafted a document on decorum guidelines for the impeachment trial, including rules that senators — who will be serving as jurors — must follow.
John Roberts, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, will preside over the trial, and senators have been told they must be in attendance for all proceedings.
Here are a few of the rules mentioned in the guidelines:
- They must be quiet: "Members should refrain from speaking to neighboring senators while the case is being presented."
- They can't have their phones: "No use of phones or electronic devices will be allowed in the Chamber."
- They have to call Roberts by this title: During the course of the proceedings the Chief Justice should be referred to as "Mr. Chief Justice."
- When they vote, they must stand: "Should votes be required during the proceedings, Senators will stand and vote from their seats."
The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest today
The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump officially began last week as the senators, who will serve as jurors, were sworn in. The trial will begin in earnest today, when the Senate takes up a resolution setting the rules.
Until then, we're not exactly sure how many aspects of the trial will play out. Here are three key questions we won't know until a rules resolution is passed.
- How long will the trial be? There's no time limit on how long an impeachment trial can run. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to give House impeachment managers and President Trump's legal team each 24 hours divided over two days for their opening arguments in the Senate's impeachment trial— a move that indicates Senate Republicans are pushing to finish the trial as quickly as possible.
- Will there be witnesses? Schumer and Senate Democrats have pushed for the Senate to hear from four witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and to subpoena documents that the White House blocked from the House's impeachment inquiry. But McConnell says he has Republican votes to back the rules resolution without Democratic support.
- How will evidence be handled? The initial evidentiary record will be submitted by the House managers and admitted into the record once the trial begins. But if more evidence emerges during the trial, it's an open open question about whether that would be allowed to be presented.