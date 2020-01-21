JUST IN: Each side will get 24 hours over 3 days for opening arguments

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives at the Capitol in Washington, on Tuesday, January 21. Cliff Owen/AP

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is expected to preside over the Senate impeachment trial this afternoon. But he spent two hours on the bench this morning engaged in technical below-the-radar cases.

There was no grandstanding during the session, no fist pumping, no bitter exchanges between colleagues who often disagree in their opinions. There were also no cameras in the court room to capture the proceeding and compare it to this afternoon's Senate trial.

Roberts — spectacles perched on his nose, tie peeking over his robe — asked one question during the first hour and peppered a lawyer with several questions during the second case.

At one point, one of his questions seemed to reveal his hand. “Not to suggest I have a view of the case,” he quipped to laughter.

In preparing for the impeachment proceedings, Roberts clearly has not stepped away from the technicalities of the tough cases at hand. He was in total command. He also hewed closely to the rules. When a lawyer continued arguing even though the red light was on, Roberts cut him short. “Thank you counsel,” he said with authority. The lawyer was quick to sit.

And when Justice Breyer, midway through a meandering question, referred back to a law professor he had decades ago at Harvard, Justices Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh, who all sit next to each other cracked up. Even the chief—looking down — had to chuckle.