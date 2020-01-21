CNN

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the first amendment to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed rules for the Senate impeachment trial will be one to subpoena White House documents.

"Immediately after Leader McConnell introduces his resolution, I will be offering amendments to fix its many flaws. The first amendment I will offer will ask that the senate subpoena White House documents related to the charges against the President," Schumer said.

He did not say how many other amendments he'll offer — but said there will be a "series" of them.

"I will then offer a series of amendments on the documents we requested, the witnesses we requested, and amendments to fix the most egregious departure that McConnell made in his resolution from the Clinton rules," he said.