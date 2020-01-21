Impeachment trial of President Trump
Schumer is speaking: "If proved, the President's actions are crimes against democracy itself"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is now addressing reporters.
He opened the news conference by talking about health care — but quickly pivoted to the impeachment process.
"Now, let's get to the issue at hand. As you all know, President Trump is accused of coercing a foreign leader into interfering in our elections to benefit himself. And then doing everything in his power to cover it up," he said.
"If proved, the President's actions are crimes against democracy itself," he added.
House managers are huddling in Pelosi's office right now
The House impeachment managers are now huddling in Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office.
The managers just finished a press conference where they slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed resolution for how the trial will proceed.
Here's a look at McConnell's proposed schedule — and how it compares to President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial:
Schiff: "What's going on here really is a cover-up of evidence to the American people"
House impeachment manager Adam Schiff criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed trial rules, which call for each side to make opening arguments over the course of two days — meaning the trial could go past 1 a.m. ET each day.
He slammed the resolution’s provision that additional documents will only get a vote on whether to be admitted after the opening statements and questions from senators.
"And so, you know, I do think that by structuring the trial this way, it furthers our case that what's going on here really is a cover-up of evidence to the American people," he said.
Schiff: If senators don't allow witnesses, they are guilty of "working with the President to obstruct the truth"
House impeachment manager Adam Schiff just said, if the Senate does not allow witnesses and documents at trial, the chamber will be guilty of "working with the President to obstruct the truth from coming out."
He was just asked if he was worried that today's focus on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed Senate rules and process "dilutes in any way the message you're trying to put out about what President Trump did."
Here's how he responded:
"No, because, look, this is part and parcel of an effort to cover up the President's misconduct. That was the whole object that is charged in Article 2 of the impeachment articles."
He continued: "And if the Senate and the Senate leadership will not allow the House to present its case, will not allow the calling of witnesses or presentation of documents, if Sen. McConnell makes this the first impeachment trial in history without witnesses or documents, it will not prove the President innocent — it will merely prove the Senate guilty of working with the President to obstruct the truth from coming out."
Schiff: "This is the process if you do not want the American people to see the evidence"
House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who is also serving as an impeachment manager, said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing the trial late into the night in "hopes the American people will not be watching."
Yesterday, McConnell unveiled a trial plan that would give each side 24 hours over two days to present their side. The trial is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET each day — meaning arguments could go until 1 a.m. ET, or later if there are breaks.
"They are compressing the time of the trial. Whereas the Clinton trial managers had six hours a day to present over a course of days, they're now presenting that we double the amount of time each day so that the proceedings can conceivably go well in the night when apparently Sen. McConnell hopes the American people will not be watching," Schiff said.
He added:
"This is not a process for a fair trial. This is the process for a rigged trial. This is the process if you do not want the American people to see the evidence."
Schiff: McConnell resolution "does not prescribe a process for a fair trial"
Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said at a press conference this morning that the resolution introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "does not prescribe a process for a fair trial."
"We could see why this resolution was kept from us and from the American people. This is nothing like the process that was used in the Clinton trial ... Senator McConnell did not consult at all with Senator Schumer on the contents of this text. I would assume Senator Schumer only got to see it around the same time that we did in the house. And the reason this was kept hidden is that it does not prescribe a process for a fair trial."
SOON: House impeachment managers speak
The seven House impeachment managers — that is, the Democrats who will be prosecuting the case against President Trump — are expected to speak any minute now.
Their news conference comes just hours before the Senate is scheduled to debate a resolution outlining the rules of the impeachment trial.
White House, Senate GOP plan to mount vigorous defense of McConnell rules
The White House and Senate Republicans plan to mount a vigorous defense of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's resolution and will defend the role of White House counsel Pat Cipollone, according to officials involved in the discussions.
Eric Ueland, legislative director for the White House, pushed back this morning on Democrats’ demands for Cipollone to disclose what he knows about the case.
“House Democrats are trying to run one of the President's strongest advocates off the case before it even starts,” Ueland said. “They won't succeed.”
On criticism over the timeframe detailed in the McConnell resolution, Ueland said:
“House Democrats insisted that the impeachment process needed to be sped up, and now that the McConnell resolution takes them at their word, they suddenly want to slow it all down. House Democrats can't have it both ways.”
These 4 GOP senators could be key for subpoenas of witnesses and documents
We're still not sure if there will be subpoenas for witnesses and documents at this trial: There is simply no way to answer this question right now.
Four GOP senators have said they are open to considering witnesses and documents:
- Mitt Romney of Utah, who has said explicitly he would like to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton
- Susan Collins of Maine
- Lisa Murkowski: of Alaska
- Lamar Alexander of Tennessee
The latter three have not said specifically who they would want to hear from — only that they are open to the idea (and worked assiduously to include language in McConnell's organizing resolution to set up a vote for just that purpose).
Remember: 47 senators caucus with the Democrats, meaning that four Republicans would need join them and vote to have witnesses and documents in order for it to happen.
Bottom line here: there will likely be little, if any, movement toward whether the needed 51 votes exist to subpoena witnesses for days, if not longer. That said: Senate GOP leaders and the White House are keenly aware of how close a final witness vote will be, particularly with Bolton hanging out there.