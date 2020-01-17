What the next few days of the impeachment trial will look like

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the schedule for the impeachment trial of President Trump yesterday afternoon.

McConnell provided the deadlines for briefs that can be filed on behalf of the President and House.

Tomorrow, by 5 p.m. ET: The House of Representatives can file a trial brief with the secretary of the Senate before this date and time.

The House of Representatives can file a trial brief with the secretary of the Senate before this date and time. Monday, by noon: Deadline for when the President can file a trial brief.

Deadline for when the President can file a trial brief. Tuesday, by noon: Deadline for the House to file a rebuttal brief.

"I ask unanimous consent that in recognition of the unique requirements raised by the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, President of the United States, the sergeant of arms shall install appropriate equipment and furniture in the Senate chamber during all times that the senate is sitting for trial with the chief justice of the United States presiding," McConnell said.

The Senate has adjourned until 1 p.m. ET Tuesday, when the formal trial will begin.