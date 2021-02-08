Follow CNN Politics
Trump's second impeachment trial starts tomorrow

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:30 a.m. ET, February 8, 2021
Trump's second impeachment trial begins tomorrow. Here's what you need to know.

Analysis from CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Former President Trump's second Senate impeachment trial will commence on Tuesday, setting up a week (or two) that will be equal parts historic and divisive.

The outcome of the trial is really not in doubt. Trump is poised to be acquitted by the Senate, where it would take a two-thirds vote to convict him. At least 17 Republicans would need to join all of the Senate Democrats to convict.

However, the trial will still bring drama. Trump is not expected to appear, after his lawyers rejected a Democratic request to testify.

His lawyers are expected to argue that the Senate cannot impeach a former president and that Trump's January 6 speech at the White House Ellipse preceding the US Capitol insurrection was protected by the First Amendment.

The House impeachment managers will argue that Trump is "singularly responsible" for inciting the insurrection, and that he should be barred from holding future office.

  • Read the pre-trial brief from Trump's legal team here.
  • The House impeachment managers' brief is here.

How long will the trial last? That's an open question at this point. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and their aides have been engaged in extensive discussions about the trial's organizing resolution, which the Senate will pass before arguments begin.

Both sides hope to reach a bipartisan agreement on the trial's parameters, which will include how long the impeachment managers and defense team get to make their arguments, how witnesses could be called and other matters.

What you need to know. For a complete walkthrough of the trial process, the key players, and what the results could mean for the country, listen to the latest CNN Political Briefing hosted by David Chalian here.

Why Trump won't be testifying at his impeachment trial

From CNN’s Jeremy Herb and Manu Raju

The House impeachment managers on Feb. 4 requested Donald Trump testify at his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, in a dramatic move to try to get the former President on the record about his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

But Trump's legal team quickly responded by rejecting the invitation in a terse response to the House impeachment team, putting the decision back on the Democrats over whether to try to compel Trump's testimony with a subpoena.

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin sent a letter to Trump's attorney Thursday requesting that Trump testify before or during the upcoming impeachment trial arguing that his testimony was needed after he disputed the House's allegations that he incited the insurrection at the Capitol.

"Two days ago, you filed an Answer in which you denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment," Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, wrote. "You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense. In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021."

"The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games," wrote Trump's attorneys, Bruce Castor and David Schoen.

Trump adviser Jason Miller confirmed that Trump was rejecting the request, telling CNN, "The President will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding."

How Trump's second impeachment trial will compare to the first

From CNN’s Zachary B. Wolf

Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The overall impeachment process laid out in the Constitution is relatively simple: President commits "high Crime or Misdemeanor," House votes to impeach, Senate conducts a trial.

Those overall contours are constant. But there's no such thing as a routine impeachment.

The one Trump faces now, after inciting a riotous mob to attack the Capitol, is unprecedented in all sorts of ways, which means the process will feel entirely new and different from the one we saw in late 2019 around the Ukraine investigation.

Here's another look at the impeachment process as it is spelled out in the Constitution and how it applies to this second impeachment of Trump, in which a US President is accused for the first time of inciting violence against another branch of government.

What is Trump accused of doing?

There was a lot of debate during Trump's first impeachment and trial about whether the pressure he exerted on the President of Ukraine amounted to "high Crimes and Misdemeanors" or simply a set of policies.

This time, while there's an argument he committed treason, Democrats in the House have alleged Trump "engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States."

Read the entire thing here. It's short.

What does that mean for Trump this time?

Getting from Trump's misdeed to impeachment proceedings in the House took 86 days in 2019.

It took just a week in 2021.

The House can essentially impeach at will. While there are precedents in place around instigating the impeachment process and utilizing House committees to investigate whether impeachable offenses occurred, none of that is necessarily required. And Democrats, moving quickly, aren't going to burden themselves by dragging this out.

And why bother with an investigation when this time Trump did it on TV? In that first effort, the details of Trump's pressure on Ukraine leaked out over the course of weeks and built into Democratic support to launch and conduct an investigation and, ultimately, to impeach him.

Trump's time in office expired at noon on Jan. 20, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also gave Trump and Vice President Mike Pence the option of avoiding impeachment if either Trump resigned or Pence mobilized the Cabinet to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

When those two offramps were ignored, Democrats in the House moved quickly toward impeachment and the first post-presidential impeachment trial in US history.