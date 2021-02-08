Former President Trump's second Senate impeachment trial will commence on Tuesday, setting up a week (or two) that will be equal parts historic and divisive.

The outcome of the trial is really not in doubt. Trump is poised to be acquitted by the Senate, where it would take a two-thirds vote to convict him. At least 17 Republicans would need to join all of the Senate Democrats to convict.

However, the trial will still bring drama. Trump is not expected to appear, after his lawyers rejected a Democratic request to testify.

His lawyers are expected to argue that the Senate cannot impeach a former president and that Trump's January 6 speech at the White House Ellipse preceding the US Capitol insurrection was protected by the First Amendment.

The House impeachment managers will argue that Trump is "singularly responsible" for inciting the insurrection, and that he should be barred from holding future office.

Read the pre-trial brief from Trump's legal team here.

The House impeachment managers' brief is here.

How long will the trial last? That's an open question at this point. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and their aides have been engaged in extensive discussions about the trial's organizing resolution, which the Senate will pass before arguments begin.

Both sides hope to reach a bipartisan agreement on the trial's parameters, which will include how long the impeachment managers and defense team get to make their arguments, how witnesses could be called and other matters.

