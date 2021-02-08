Senate leaders close in on deal on impeachment trial rules, source familiar with the talks says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are closing in on an agreement on a trial resolution for the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the talks.
Below is some of what has been agreed to, according to this person, but they note that this is not a complete list:
- On Tuesday, up to a four hour debate on issue of constitutionality of the trial and then they will vote at a simple majority threshold (a repeat of the vote Sen. Rand Paul forced a few weeks ago).
- Starting Wednesday at noon ET, up to 16 hours per side for presentations.
- At the request of the impeachment managers, a debate and vote on calling witnesses, if the managers want it.
- Per the request of the former President’s counsel, no trial proceedings during the Sabbath (between Friday after 5 p.m. ET or on Saturday). The trial would reconvene the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 14.