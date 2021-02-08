CNN's Go There is on Capitol Hill where Manu Raju answers your impeachment trial questions

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing on February 8 in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden won’t have time to watch his predecessor’s second impeachment trial, the White House said Monday afternoon.

“The President himself would tell you that we keep him pretty busy, and he has a full schedule this week,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

She said his schedule would include visits to the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense, in addition to “engaging with business leaders, mayors and governors, and of course continuing to make the case and have conversations with Democrats and Republicans directly about his hopes and plans for the American Rescue Plan moving forward as quickly as possible.”

“I think it’s clear from the schedule and from his intention he will not spend too much time watching the proceeding, if any time,” she added.

Biden will also “remain closely in touch with speaker Pelosi, leader Schumer a range of officials on the Hill about his plan and that’s exactly what they want him to do,” Psaki said. “He will leave the pace and the process and the mechanics of the impeachment proceedings up to members of Congress.”

Psaki later added that she doesn’t expect the President to speak about impeachment over the course of the trial.

“The President was asked about this this morning and he made pretty clear he wasn’t planning to speak to it,” she said. “He’s no longer in the Senate and we put out a statement at the conclusion of the House proceedings. I certainly would consider doing that at the conclusion of the Senate, but I don’t expect that he’s going to be posturing or commenting on this over the course of the week.”