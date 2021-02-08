Follow CNN Politics
Trump's impeachment trial

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Trump's second impeachment trial starts tomorrow

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:52 p.m. ET, February 8, 2021
3 min ago

CNN's Go There is on Capitol Hill where Manu Raju answers your impeachment trial questions

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump kicks off in the Senate tomorrow.

Trump's lawyers and the House managers submitted pretrial legal briefs today ahead of the beginning of the trial, in what amounts to a preview of the arguments that senators will hear on the floor in the coming days.

Senate leaders, meanwhile, are finalizing the trial organizing resolution that will lay out the rules of the proceedings, including how much time each side will have to present their case.

CNN's Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju answers your questions about the upcoming trial.

CNN's Jeremy Herb and Manu Raju contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr ago

Safety protocols for impeachment mean senators won't always be at desks

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Senators won’t be required to sit at their desks during the entire impeachment trial. There is some flexibility because of Covid.

According to a Senate official familiar with the planning: 

“To accommodate social distancing during the trial. There will be seats reserved for senators so they do not have to sit at their desk on the senate floor the entire trial. Members may be in the public gallery (they are remaining closed due to Covid) and the “marble room," which is just off the Senate floor (where the trial will be shown on TV).

These precautions will mean some members will not be at their desk during the trial. However, senators will still need to be on the Senate floor to vote.

1 hr 4 min ago

House impeachment managers filed their response to Trump's pretrial brief. Read it here.

House impeachment managers filed their response to former President Donald Trump's initial pretrial brief shortly after 12 p.m. ET on Monday, their last opportunity to push back ahead of the impeachment trial on the claims that both Trump and most Senate Republicans are making that the trial itself is unconstitutional.

1 hr 4 min ago

House impeachment managers push back on Trump team's claims that trial is unconstitutional 

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Manu Raju

House impeachment managers walk to deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate on Capitol Hill on January 25 in Washington DC.
House impeachment managers walk to deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate on Capitol Hill on January 25 in Washington DC. Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

The House impeachment managers responded to former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in a pre-trial brief on Monday that pushed back on Trump’s claims that the trial was unconstitutional and his speech did not incite the rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Democrats’ legal briefing was in response to last week’s filing from the Trump team, and is a preview of the arguments that will be made in the Senate when the trial begins on Tuesday.

“The evidence of President Trump’s conduct is overwhelming. He has no valid excuse or defense for his actions. And his efforts to escape accountability are entirely unavailing,” the House managers write. “As charged in the Article of Impeachment, President Trump violated his Oath of Office and betrayed the American people. His incitement of insurrection against the United States government – which disrupted the peaceful transfer of power – is the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a president.”

The five-page House brief says that Trump can stand trial in the Senate for a crime that he committed while in office.

“Presidents swear a sacred oath that binds them from their first day in office through their very last,” the Democrats write.

And they pushed back on the Trump legal team contention that Trump’s false claims the election was stolen from him were protected by the First Amendment and could not be proven inaccurate.

“President Trump’s repeated claims about a ‘rigged’ and ‘stolen’ election were false, no matter how many contortions his lawyers undertake to avoid saying so,” the House managers wrote.

Read the full brief here.

1 hr 14 min ago

White House says Biden won't spend much time watching Trump's impeachment trial

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing on February 8 in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing on February 8 in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden won’t have time to watch his predecessor’s second impeachment trial, the White House said Monday afternoon.

“The President himself would tell you that we keep him pretty busy, and he has a full schedule this week,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

She said his schedule would include visits to the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense, in addition to “engaging with business leaders, mayors and governors, and of course continuing to make the case and have conversations with Democrats and Republicans directly about his hopes and plans for the American Rescue Plan moving forward as quickly as possible.”

“I think it’s clear from the schedule and from his intention he will not spend too much time watching the proceeding, if any time,” she added.

Biden will also “remain closely in touch with speaker Pelosi, leader Schumer a range of officials on the Hill about his plan and that’s exactly what they want him to do,” Psaki said. “He will leave the pace and the process and the mechanics of the impeachment proceedings up to members of Congress.”

Psaki later added that she doesn’t expect the President to speak about impeachment over the course of the trial.

“The President was asked about this this morning and he made pretty clear he wasn’t planning to speak to it,” she said. “He’s no longer in the Senate and we put out a statement at the conclusion of the House proceedings. I certainly would consider doing that at the conclusion of the Senate, but I don’t expect that he’s going to be posturing or commenting on this over the course of the week.”

1 hr 15 min ago

White House says intelligence professionals will determine if Trump can receive briefings

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Former President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2020.
Former President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 7, 2020. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden will allow intelligence professionals to determine whether his predecessor can receive sensitive briefings if he requests them, the White House said.

The clarification came after Biden said during an interview that former President Trump should not receive intelligence briefings because of his "erratic behavior."

"The President said when asked that there was no need for him to receive them and he referenced, of course, his erratic behavior, which I think many Americans would agree with him on," press secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Monday.

"He was expressing his concern about former President Trump receiving access to sensitive intelligence," she went on. "But he also has deep trust in his own intelligence team to make a determination about how to provide intelligence information if at any point the former president requests a briefing."

She said such a scenario was "not currently applicable," suggesting Trump has not yet requested access to intelligence.

"But if he should request a briefing, he leaves it to them to make a determination," Psaki said.

Asked during an interview on CBS whether Trump should still receive intelligence briefings, Biden responded: "I think not."

2 hr 3 min ago

Schumer provides some details on rules for impeachment trial as they finalize a resolution

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 4 in Washington, DC.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 4 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced some details about the resolution being finalized that outlines the rules for the impeachment trial. He said the impeachment managers, including Lead Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, are ”very happy” with the proposal. 

“We are finalizing a resolution that’s been agreed to by all parties: the house managers, the former president’s counsel, Leader McConnell and I that will ensure a fair, honest, bipartisan Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump,” Schumer said.

The New York Democrat added they’ll be releasing more of the details today. But he’s “proud to report” that each side will have ample time to make their arguments.

On witnesses at the trial, he said if the impeachment managers decide they want witnesses “there'll be a vote on that — that's what they requested.” He said the managers want to preserve the option.

One other detail of note is Schumer said the trial will pause for the Jewish Sabbath on Friday evening through Saturday, to accommodate one of Trump’s lawyers requests and will “resume on Sunday afternoon after Jewish the Sabbath is over.”

2 hr 20 min ago

Trump's defense team just filed their legal brief. Read the full thing here.

In a pretrial brief ahead of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, Trump's legal team accused House Democrats of engaging in "political theater" and argued that the upcoming trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president.

Read the full brief:

2 hr 21 min ago

Trump's legal team accuse House Democrats of "political theater" in new filing

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Manu Raju

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team accused House Democrats of impeaching Trump for “political theater” as they argued that the upcoming Senate impeachment trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer President.

“This was only ever a selfish attempt by Democratic leadership in the House to prey upon the feelings of horror and confusion that fell upon all Americans across the entire political spectrum upon seeing the destruction at the Capitol on January 6 by a few hundred people,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a pre-trial brief filed Monday. “Instead of acting to heal the nation, or at the very least focusing on prosecuting the lawbreakers who stormed the Capitol, the Speaker of the House and her allies have tried to callously harness the chaos of the moment for their own political gain.”

The 75-page legal brief from Trump’s attorneys expands upon their initial response to the House’s impeachment last week, in which they argued that the trial was unconstitutional, that Trump didn’t incite the rioters and that his speech spreading false conspiracies about widespread election fraud is protected by the First Amendment.

The brief filed Monday also claims that Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 did not incite the rioters, arguing that he urged those gathered to be peaceful.

“Despite the House Managers’ charges against Mr. Trump, his statements cannot and could not reasonably be interpreted as a call to immediate violence or a call for a violent overthrown of the United States’ government,” Trump’s lawyers say.

In his speech on Jan. 6, Trump’s told the crowd to “fight like hell.” 

 “And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump said.

In their brief, Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump’s speech about fighting was metaphorical and he did not call for any violence.

“To characterize this statement alone as ‘incitement to insurrection’ is to ignore, wholesale, the remainder of Mr. Trump’s speech that day, including his call for his supporters to ‘peacefully’ making their ‘voices heard.,” the lawyers claim.

The House impeachment managers will file their response to Trump’s arguments in a brief that’s due at noon today.

Read the legal brief of Trump's defense team here.