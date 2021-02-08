House impeachment managers push back on Trump team's claims that trial is unconstitutional 

House impeachment managers walk to deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate on Capitol Hill on January 25 in Washington DC. Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

The House impeachment managers responded to former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in a pre-trial brief on Monday that pushed back on Trump’s claims that the trial was unconstitutional and his speech did not incite the rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Democrats’ legal briefing was in response to last week’s filing from the Trump team, and is a preview of the arguments that will be made in the Senate when the trial begins on Tuesday.

“The evidence of President Trump’s conduct is overwhelming. He has no valid excuse or defense for his actions. And his efforts to escape accountability are entirely unavailing,” the House managers write. “As charged in the Article of Impeachment, President Trump violated his Oath of Office and betrayed the American people. His incitement of insurrection against the United States government – which disrupted the peaceful transfer of power – is the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a president.”

The five-page House brief says that Trump can stand trial in the Senate for a crime that he committed while in office.

“Presidents swear a sacred oath that binds them from their first day in office through their very last,” the Democrats write.

And they pushed back on the Trump legal team contention that Trump’s false claims the election was stolen from him were protected by the First Amendment and could not be proven inaccurate.

“President Trump’s repeated claims about a ‘rigged’ and ‘stolen’ election were false, no matter how many contortions his lawyers undertake to avoid saying so,” the House managers wrote.

Read the full brief here.