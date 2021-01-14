States across the country are increasing security at their capitol buildings ahead of what the FBI warned are “armed protests” being planned in all 50 states from Jan. 16 through at least Jan. 20 in the wake of the US Capitol riot.
Federal officials reiterated this in a call with law enforcement leaders across the country Wednesday, saying they remain concerned about the prospect of extremists appearing at planned rallies and conducting violence.
Security is also ramping up in battleground states crucial to President-elect Joe Biden’s presidential victory, with governors activating the national guard, closing capitols, erecting fences and barriers, and boarding up windows.
Here's a look at what steps states are taking to prepare for potential unrest:
- Multiple state governors are activating the National Guard to secure their capitols, including in Georgia, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, Washington state and Wisconsin.
- A number of states are deploying heavy fencing and additional crowd control measures around their capitol buildings, including in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Virginia and Washington state. In Pennsylvania, authorities have erected barriers and increased security.
- In Michigan's capital city of Lansing, the mayor has asked the governor to call up the National Guard to protect the capitol. The attorney general said that the state's new open-carry firearms ban there is not enough, tweeting: "The state capitol is not safe." This comes as armed militia members plan to protest at the capitol Sunday.
- In Florida and Oklahoma, lawmakers and staff are being told to work from home this weekend due to the likelihood of protests.
- In Virginia, a state of emergency has been declared in Richmond and Capitol Square will be closed ahead of anticipated protests at the state capitol building. Utah is also closing its capitol building due to planned protests.
- In Wisconsin, workers at the Capitol in Madison have boarded up their first-floor windows ahead of potential protests.
- Several big states are also on high alert. In New York, state police have taken steps "to harden security in and around the State Capitol in Albany" ahead of Biden's inauguration. And in California, the governor says the capitol is on a “heightened, heightened level of security” and the national guard could be deployed as needed.