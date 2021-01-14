Ohio National Guard sending specific units to DC at federal request

The Ohio National Guard is sending over 700 members to the nation's Capital that have “some very specific capabilities,” Major General John Harris said during a Thursday news conference.

Harris said Ohio has the “fifth largest National Guard the country,” and they are sending specific units that were requested by the federal government.

“We've sent a very specialized unit called our Homeland Response Force — and that unit has the capability to not only provide security, but also they do what's called consequence management — so if there were a major event there, this unit can do very high level, high skilled search and rescue, both from confined spaces and high angle search and rescue,” he said. “But also, they can do it in a chemical, biological, nuclear environment — so this is a precaution that's been requested by the folks here in the National Capitol Region, and the governor's directed that we send it.”

Additionally, Harris said they have sent “security type forces that can augment the law enforcement there in the National Capitol Region.”

He added that its two companies of “specially trained folks that can help with the security of critical infrastructure there.”

Ohio is also sending “some communications personnel and equipment and they'll be able to provide some redundancy for communication should that become necessary,” Harris said.

Some of the more than 700 National Guard units have already deployed, and more will be traveling in.